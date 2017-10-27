“It is often said that children are watching. Well, they are. And what are we going to do about that? When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ What are we going to say?… I have children and grandchildren to answer to.” — Senator Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, speaking on the Senate floor on October 24, 2017.

Senator Flake’s comment is another way of saying that everyone — especially those who serve in the government — has to answer to the judgment of history. And, make no mistake about it: History will judge President Donald Trump and his cohorts harshly. Those who aid and abet this reckless president in endangering our national security, threatening our constitutional government, and undermining the rule of law are included in this indictment.

The Arizona Republican did not name names — he is too civil for that, and, besides, he intends to remain in the Senate until the end of his term in January 2019 — but clearly he included his congressional colleagues in the “we,” as in “What are we going to do about that?” Flake pointedly took a jab at the vast majority of congressional Republicans who have accepted Trump and Trumpism as the “new normal.” "Here's the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I'm not willing to take, and that I can't in good conscience take," Flake told The Arizona Republic prior to his speech. "It would require me to believe in positions I don't hold on such issues as trade and immigration, and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.” The meaning is clear: To remain in office, Flake would have to be a hypocrite like Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, all of whom ignore Trump’s crassness, meanness, bullying, appeals to nationalism and nativism, and flouting of constitutional norms in pursuit of tax cuts for the wealthy and keeping their jobs.

Flake’s message is noble, but it is also deeply cynical. Flake is telling the American public that a senator has to leave politics — and make no mistake about it, Flake probably would have lost the Arizona Republican primary — before he or she can act on his or her conscience and criticize a president for undermining democracy. Most Republicans, evidently, are willing to ignore Trump’s attacks on freedom of the press and his offensive tweets in the hope of passing their “agenda.” Similarly, congressional Republicans readily overlook Trump’s routine insults of them and their colleagues. The upshot is Senate Republicans will lose Jeff Flake, a deeply conservative politician with a conscience, and will gain Roy Moore — a bigoted conspiratorial theorist who excoriates gays, Muslims, and African Americans — when Moore is likely sworn in as the next senator from Alabama. The irony is rich, given that he is supported by Stephen Bannon, with whom McConnell is in open conflict because Bannon is campaigning against establishment Republicans, that is, McConnell’s kind of Republicans.

McConnell has called Flake’s speech and the open conflict between Trump and Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker a “distraction.” According to the majority leader, “If there’s anything that unites Republicans, it’s tax reform.” Good luck with that! Just Thursday, the House narrowly approved, by only four votes, the Senate budget, an important hurdle before the overhauling the tax code. The closeness of the vote suggests a rocky road for tax reform.

Before Flake spoke on Tuesday, Trump visited the Capitol, ostensibly to push tax legislation. Instead, the president spent most of his visit praising what he considers the many accomplishments of his first nine months in office. Then, he congratulated Senate Republicans for giving him “a standing O!” Such is politics in the age of Trumpian narcissism!

While most Senate Republicans have chosen to ignore Trump’s malevolence, House Republicans responded to the crisis in their party by announcing — a new investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails! You have to hand it to House Republicans: Their reaction to the president’s violating of ethical norms and possible campaign collusion with Russia is to investigate the woman who lost the election!

Republicans repeatedly have calmed themselves by claiming Trump is new to politics, that he will learn how Washington works, and that a shift in presidential behavior for the better is in the offing. Flake would have none of that. “I must say that we have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it,” he said in his speech. “We know better than that. By now, we all know better than that.” Flake’s message is clear: Donald Trump is a 71-year-old bully who will not change.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Flake wrote, “The outcome of this is in our hands. We can no longer remain silent, merely observing this train wreck, passively, as if waiting for someone else to do something. The longer we wait, the greater the damage, the harsher the judgment of history.”