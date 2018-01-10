The key role of the federal government’s chief operating officers

Americans are deeply divided when it comes to President Trump’s policies, but his administration’s early emphasis on solving long-standing problems with government effectiveness, responsiveness and accountability should be something that citizens can embrace.

The White House Office of American Innovation, the American Technology Council and the executive order to reorganize the government hold the potential to bring in new ideas from the private sector, improve service delivery and provide career employees with a chance to be more productive.

Whether any of these ideas become a reality will depend on presidentially appointed deputy secretaries—the chief operating officers— as well as other political appointees and experienced agency career executives and managers.