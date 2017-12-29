The Key to Keeping the Passion Alive in Your Long Term Relationship

How can people in long-term relationships keep the passion alive? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jen Elmquist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Relationship Specialist, author of Relationship Reset, on Quora:

When couples first meet, and passion ignites, it sets into motion a process we refer to as “dating.” This period is typically marked by two critical actions, conscious awareness of each other and creative efforts to engage each other. The combination of these actions over and over again eventually builds a loving connection between two partners. As a result, a couple decides this relationship is so good we should commit to it long-term. Then, real life enters in.

As couples move from the first stage of passion to a committed stage of doing life together, distractions and other priorities begin to compete for the conscious attention and creative mindshare that once was reserved for each other. As we focus less on each other and spend less time in creating exclusive opportunities for the relationship, the connection can start to suffer.

The easiest path to maintaining or reigniting passion is the path we already walked when the relationship began. By keeping or increasing your conscious interest and focus on your partner, you stay engaged with one another. In turn, by creating moments, even micro-moments of intentional action toward and for each other you encourage your connection to stay strong. Passion is fueled by consistent consciousness and creative connection between two partners.