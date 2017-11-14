The Key to Living Life is Risking It

Life itself is the greatest good we can possess. In fact, it is arguably the only good we can possess, because as the old adage goes: if you could lose it in a shipwreck, it isn't really yours. So, how much risk should we take with our lives?

According to YouTuber Casey Neistat, risk is essential, but we must start by separating it from recklessness. "Risk is always okay... always meant to be pursued," while "recklessness is really dangerous and really stupid and should always be avoided."

But, as Neistat notes, "the two are really close" and "from afar they're very hard to tell apart." So, the key is to take risks with our lives – in order to make them worth living ­– without crossing that almost-indistinguishable line and becoming reckless.

Donald Keough, once president of the Coca-Cola Company, echoes this sentiment in his book The Ten Commandments for Business Failure. Keough explains that our species is inclined to avoid risks, to "never ventur[e] far from the village," because up until recently there wasn't a good reason to do so.

But, agreeing with Neistat, Keough goes on to explain that to “quit taking risks” is one of the most deadly sins that a business can commit. So, his advice is to constantly push our limits, never rest on success, and set out from "the village" as soon as we've settled in it. But this only reiterates the need to take necessary risks. It doesn’t solve the problem of how to avoid becoming reckless.

Fortunately, Finnish philosopher Lauri Järvilehto offers a solution to this problem in his book: Learning as Fun. It comes from the notion of "flow." This state of hyper-focus is where professional athletes and musicians are when they compete or perform; where the rest of us are we are when we lose track of time and place; and, not surprisingly, where we learn most effectively and do our best work.

As Järvilehto explains, the flow state is that widely-cherished golden mean between being bored (too little arousal) and stressed (too much arousal). He illustrates this with a walled village surrounded by a forest. The village confines are our boring "comfort zone;" the far-away stretches of the forest are the stressful "danger zone;" and the region in between – beyond the walls of the village but not too far into the forest – are what he calls the "optimal performance zone."

This optimal performance zone is the golden mean where we can find the flow state. It's also where we'll find the risks that Keough sees as key to success and that Neistat thinks make life worth living.

To expand on this metaphor a little, consider that you live in a small village with wooden walls around its perimeter. Now, imagine leaving your protective barrier to explore the surrounding forest. That's what Keough suggests we do.

Next, ask yourself how far you’d go before feeling reasonably unsafe? That's the line between risk and recklessness that Neistat warns about. So, when evaluating risks, we should do our best to locate where they fall in this hypothetical spectrum and decide accordingly.

On one hand, we want to make sure that what we're considering doing is really going to take us outside of the village; i.e. that we're actually taking risks and not just sticking with easy maneuvers that let us stay in our comfort zone. On the other hand, we ought to ensure that our choices aren't going to lead us so far away the village that we can't safely get back – lest we let ourselves become reckless.

In my opinion, evaluating potential opportunities based on whether or not they fall within this metaphorical optimal performance zone is a great way to discern whether they're risks we should take. It's a heuristic to help us safely explore the forest; to take risks without becoming reckless; and to ensure that we get as much life as possible out of the years that we live.