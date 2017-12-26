The Last Mile to a Leprosy-free World

TV MAN UNION, INC. Yohei Sasakawa navigates us on the road to eliminate leprosy in the documentary film, “The Last Mile."

Leprosy has been responsible for countless tragedies throughout human history. For centuries, patients lived and died in despair. In contrast to this unimaginably long history of suffering, efforts to eliminate leprosy in the past thirty years have produced positive results, and we have witnessed groundbreaking changes.

From 1985 to 2014, a dramatic reduction of more than 96% in the number of registered cases was achieved. A major factor was the provision of multidrug therapy (MDT) as an effective treatment free of charge. Credit should also be given to WHO and healthcare workers in each region and country for their exceptional efforts to deliver MDT to those in need of it and to ensure adherence to treatment.

In addition, networks and organizations made up of former patients have been established in some countries, such as Brazil, Ethiopia, India, and Indonesia. Through these organizations, those affected by leprosy are improving their lives as well as contributing to early detection of leprosy cases. Kofi Nyarko, who has recovered from leprosy and is now president of the Ghana branch of IDEA, an international advocacy organization, is actively engaged in leprosy elimination in his country. At a recent Global Partners meeting to discuss Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Geneva, he reminded us that it is important to look beyond the disease to see the person. That day, Kofi stood not only for every person affected by leprosy but for all those affected by NTDs.

the nippon foundation Kofi Nyarko, Yohei Sasakawa, and then Director General of WHO, Margaret Chan at the Global Partners Meeting (Geneva, April 2017)

After the turn of the century, the human rights of those affected by leprosy, a subject that had not received much attention, became an issue addressed by international society. Efforts at an international level to take up leprosy as both a medical and human rights issue and to educate the public with a correct understanding of the disease began at this time. At the initiative of The Nippon Foundation, the Japanese Government proposed a resolution on elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members, and in 2010, it was adopted unanimously by the UN General Assembly in New York along with principles and guidelines that lent strong support to these activities.

Although the resolution was not legally binding, WHO began including human rights issues in its strategies, and this was just one of the welcome changes in international society, which was beginning to see leprosy as not simply a disease, but also a problem of human rights.

During the past three decades, dramatic changes have also provoked much discussion and debate. In 1991, WHO set an elimination target of one case per 10,000 population. Some doubted that the numerical target was realistic, and this drew attention to possible unintended consequences. There were concerns that the target would be simply seen as an end in itself and could lead to under-reporting of the actual number of leprosy patients.

In my view, however, setting targets can help an organization make plans, develop strategies, and take action. Numerical targets are not absolute. It is necessary to adjust them as changes occur and refer to them as markers that point to a more effective approach.

The goal of eliminating leprosy as a disease is finally in sight, but many issues remain. Even in nations that have reached the elimination target, some areas still have high prevalence rates. Many patients are developing disabilities due to delayed treatment. We must continue to be vigilant and strategically address the issues on the medical front.

The final goal is a leprosy-free world, and we have started on the last mile. I envision this world as one where patients and those cured of leprosy live free of discrimination, and people around them will be free of the misunderstanding, ignorance, and fear that perpetuate discrimination. Mistaken information, irresponsible rumors, and misperceptions — these all stand in the way of reaching our final destination — a leprosy-free world. There is, however, something that we can all do: use our hearts and minds to feel, learn, and question.

the nippon foundation Mr. Rusdi and his family smile for a photograph （North Sulawesi, Indonesia, July 2017)

In Indonesia, I met Mr. Rusdi, a person affected by leprosy. When I asked for permission to take a photograph, he said to me, “Please take a picture. There’s nothing that makes me happier than having my picture taken. It shows that I’m alive. In doing so, you are recognizing my existence as a person.”