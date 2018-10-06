With Brett Kavanaugh likely to be voted onto the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, the majority of the country that doesn’t approve of his appointment is going to need a drink. So why not crack open a cold, refreshing bottle of Kavanaugh-brand beer?

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” promoted the product in its cold open Friday, and had selling points taken straight from the judge’s Senate testimony: Kavanaugh beer has “no calories, no answers,” and comes with a hangover that “lasts a lifetime appointment.”