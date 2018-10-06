ENTERTAINMENT
10/06/2018 02:23 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Thinks If You Like Beer, You'll Love The Taste Of 'Kavanaugh'

"It's the perfect beer for the judge who doesn't want to be judged."
headshot
By Andy McDonald

With Brett Kavanaugh likely to be voted onto the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, the majority of the country that doesn’t approve of his appointment is going to need a drink. So why not crack open a cold, refreshing bottle of Kavanaugh-brand beer? 

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” promoted the product in its cold open Friday, and had selling points taken straight from the judge’s Senate testimony: Kavanaugh beer has “no calories, no answers,” and comes with a hangover that “lasts a lifetime appointment.”

Kavanaugh Beer. Because we drink beer. We like beer. Do you like beer?? We like beer. We still like beer.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Brett Kavanaugh Comedy Supreme Court Of The United States Beer
Stephen Colbert Thinks If You Like Beer, You'll Love The Taste Of 'Kavanaugh'
CONVERSATIONS