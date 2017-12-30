The Leo Dorucher Syndrome

I am old enough to remember the adage attributed to Leo Durocher the legendary major league baseball manager. "Nice guys, finish last." Durocher was a tenacious battler and cared only about winning. He once said that if he was playing third base and his mother was rounding the base heading for home plate, he would trip her. I am thinking that my nice guy is hurting my business.

So, I need your help here folks. I have always considered myself a nice guy. In fact, I attended a branding seminar years ago and was asked to describe myself in one word. Part of the exercise was to draw a visual representation of the one word. I drew a stick figure with a bag over the shoulder, a stick figure because I have absolutely no artistic talent, and the word below it was HELPER.

Identifying need is a call to action for me. In friends, family, clients, colleagues I step up and offer my assistance. I adhere to the Macy's tells Gimbel's philosophy which is, if I can't personally help I will find someone who can. Perhaps I have taken it a bit too far. Sadly, on more than one occasion.

My motto in my company is “Cash is king, but people are more important.” The people first part gets me into trouble time and time again. I hold on to employees that should be replaced because I know too much about their situations. Make excuses for those who have elderly parents, needy kids or some other exterior thing that take them away from work. Not layoff or fire people even though the financials say that would be prudent. Being the optimist, the nice guy figures tomorrow will be better. Reminds you of the musical Annie doesn’t it? “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.”

It is a good thing I own the company or else I would be fired.

Here is where I need the help.

Even with being the helper, there are times where that help of others would, one would hope would be reciprocated. It is a quite an uncomfortable space when those circumstances become very real and the nice guy is forgotten. Loyalty is disregarded, passed deeds ignored and personal sacrifices discounted; resulting in a hollow feeling.

The helper in me fights against changing while the businessman laments. The tug of war is dark. The nice guy says I won't let this change me. The business guy says you're an idiot for expecting anything different. The feeling must be akin to the kid standing on the sideline waiting to be picked for the team only to be left standing there alone and solitary wanting to evaporate. The business guy wants to be angry and throw them all the finger, but the nice guy won’t allow it.