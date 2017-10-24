The Libertarian Resistance

It’s an unfortunate reality that libertarians are often lumped in with conservatives, the “alt-right” and Republicans. While there is some ideological overlap, the truth of the matter is that libertarians are equally unhappy with a Trump administration as the left—albeit for different reasons.

The entirety of libertarianism hinges on the principle of non-interference. Government and society at large should endeavor to stay out of the personal lives and pocketbooks of individuals to the greatest possible degree. This principle would ideally inform any downstream policy as it applies to anything from taxes to immigration to military and regulatory policy.

The hope is that without interference—both in attempting to “help” certain types of people with benefits or incentives, and targeting certain types of people for higher taxes or special exclusions to which others aren’t subject—access to opportunities are as equal as they can possibly be and people will generally fall into a role and place in society that best fits their abilities, drive, ambitions, etc.

Admittedly, libertarians across America were intrigued by a presidential candidate who vowed to “drain the swamp,” lower taxes and reduce regulations. Promises like these spoke to the libertarian ideals of non-interference, both in terms of attacking political elitism and upholding the financial and economic sovereignty of both businesses and individual citizens.

But as the Trump administration wears on, it is becoming increasingly clear that his policies and overall ideology do indeed trample on individual liberties and continue to favor financial and political elites in America.

Immigration policy

Trump’s immigration policy interferes with individual liberties and the smooth functioning of the economy. Not to mention, it is fiscally irresponsible.

Libertarianism has long upheld that the free movement of peoples is an essential component of prosperity. Interfering with employers’ ability to hire the workers they need at the price they can afford to remain profitable interferes with the economy at large.

It is largely acknowledged by immigration stakeholders of all ideological stripes that immigrants—both documented and undocumented—fuel economic growth. This includes highly-skilled workers in the tech industry or farm hands more than willing to work in the fields in jobs at which most Americans would scoff and rather choose unemployment benefits. The persistent myth that “immigrants take our jobs” is simply false. The truer statement would be that “immigrants take low-paying but critical jobs Americans don’t want themselves.”

Legal immigrants to American are more likely to have college and advanced degrees than U.S. citizens and are twice as likely to start small businesses—the backbone of the American economy.

And yet, Trump policies interfere with the free movement of these assets to the labor market, thus interfering with the economy, employer flexibility and opportunity for economic growth. This presents itself in Trump’s expensive, and ultimately ineffective border wall, his Muslim ban, his war on “sanctuary cities” and his move to end DACA. All of these policies restrict labor flexibility, interfere with markets and infringe on individual liberties—particularly the racism of his Muslim travel ban, thinly-veiled behind the common refrain of terrorism and tired references to 9/11.

Tax reform

America’s tax code is already skewed toward the wealthy, coddles the poverty-stricken and punishes the middle class. Financial elites, corporations and politicians are offered countless loopholes, write-offs, subsidies and incentives that interfere immeasurably in the natural movement of the economy while favoring certain groups of people over others. Nothing could be more counter to the principles of libertarianism.

Trump’s tax plan promises to magnify these issues.

The administration promises the new tax reform plan with cut the Federal deficit by a trillion dollars over ten years—something libertarians would no doubt applaud, if only it were true considering Trump favored yet another increase in the Federal debt ceiling.

More to the point, Trump’s tax plan lowers income taxes for top earners by 4.6%. Furthermore, it eradicates the 3.8% investment income tax that generally only affects the wealthy. But the biggest benefit to the wealthy is Trump’s plan to repeal the estate tax, a move that would save Trump, personally, over $1 billion.

Trump’s tax plan doubles down on America’s overly-complex tax code, where graduated income taxes collide with tax credits, largely funded by payroll taxes, rife with corporate loopholes to form an intricate web of opportunity for financial and political elites to pay less while middle-income Americans struggle to make ends meet. Trump’s tax plan favors the wealthy and flies in the face of the meritocracy, a long-held American (and libertarian) ideal.

Transgenders in the military

Any libertarian will agree, individuals are free to live their lives any way they see fit. There is only one caveat: it must not interfere with any other individual’s liberty. This policy, by itself, eliminates from the libertarian ideology, any possibility for racism, sexism or discrimination based on sexual preference or identity.

Trump’s blatantly prejudiced executive order to ban transgendered individuals from military service, pathetically justified by an appeal to the cost these individuals incur upon the VA, couldn’t be any less libertarian.