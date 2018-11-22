MEDIA
11/22/2018 07:53 pm ET

The Teaser Trailer For 'The Lion King' Remake Is Here

Fans get a first glimpse of Disney's live-action remake, voiced by stars including Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen.
headshot
By Kelly Chen

The first look at Disney’s live-action/CGI remake of “The Lion King” dropped Thursday, and we already can’t wait for new Simba to be king. 

The teaser trailer opens with the familiarity of the 1994 classic, as director Jon Favreau reimagines the “Circle of Life” ensemble gathering at Pride Rock to welcome baby Simba. The powerful voice of James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa, booms: “Everything the light touches is our kingdom.” 

Watch the trailer below. 

The anticipated remake boasts a star-studded voice cast featuring Donald Glover as an adult Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner play Timon and Pumba. The cast also includes John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Eric André as Azizi.

As one fan put it:

“The Lion King” is set to hit theaters July 19. 

headshot
Kelly Chen
Assignment Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movies Beyonce Disney Donald Glover The Lion King
The Teaser Trailer For 'The Lion King' Remake Is Here
CONVERSATIONS