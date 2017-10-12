The Little Prince: The New Mission – Those You Save Will Guide You

Life on B612 has resumed to normalcy. Rose, Fox, and the Little Prince are living peacefully, maybe too peacefully. Then one night, Rose hears the Snake telling her that she has a home planet with a family. Rose asks Little Prince to find her planet because she's afraid it's in grave danger. The Little Prince asks Fox to keep an eye on Rose as he flies off on his plane to try to find more information on her planet. While searching for Rose's planet, the Little Prince encounters four characters who tell him that Rose's planet is in another galaxy far beyond interstellar space. Back on B612, Rose is bothered with nightmares and is becoming irritated. After an argument with Fox, they free the Snake. When the Little Prince finally returns to B612 and learns that the Snake has been freed, he collapses. His friend, the aviator, comforts him and urges him to set off on a new adventure to fight his worst enemy again. But what about Rose's planet? The aviator mysteriously explains - those you save will guide you. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Samantha M. comments, “This imaginative animated film warmed my heart. Elaborating upon a conquest to find Rose’s family, the friendship that Little Prince, Fox and Rose share is remarkable. Each character differs from one another, but they all manage to combat the forces of evil together, which in turn, strengthens their relationship in a way never seen before.” Alejandra G. adds, “I love that the Little Prince doesn’t just throw the life lessons in your face. It’s not obvious because, when you start watching it, it’s simply a casual storyline. But, if you pay close attention and analyze the characters and the events of the story, you start to notice all of the metaphors, figures of speech and symbols that hide real life lessons and sincere messages. audience.” See their full reviews below.

The Little Prince: The New Mission

By Samantha M., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 17

This imaginative animated film warmed my heart. Elaborating upon a conquest to find Rose’s family, the friendship that Little Prince, Fox and Rose share is remarkable. Each character differs from one another, but they all manage to combat the forces of evil together, which in turn, strengthens their relationship in a way never seen before. With such a divine plot, exquisite action scenes and heartwarming friendships, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Previously, the Little Prince defeated an evil snake and trapped him in his beloved sketchbook. Everything on B612 is peaceful again. Rose, Fox and the Little Prince are enjoying life, playing games with one another and building stable friendships. But one night, the Snake tells Rose that she has a family that is in danger. It is up to the Little Prince, Fox and Rose to work as a team, and try to reunite Rose with her family.

Marion Cotillard, who plays Rose, delivers exceptional dialogue with her sweet voice. Her laugh is infectious and seeing Rose smile through every difficult situation is very inspiring. Cotillard portrays Rose as optimistic, through her desire to never give up and this is something that everyone can learn from. Riley Osborne, who plays the Little Prince, is very charming, because he cares about Rose and will do anything to help her find her family. He asks Fox (James Franco) to keep an eye on her as he searches the galaxy for her family.

The animation in this film is incredible. Seeing the galaxy for the first time left me speechless. The costumes are very realistic, which makes the characters look like they don’t belong in space. But, that is the beauty of this film, because we can see how opposites attract. My favorite part is when Rose, Fox and the Little Prince play a game called, “Red Light, Green Light.” Rose covers her eyes and Fox and the Little Prince can only move on green light. If they move on red light, Rose wins. It’s fascinating to see their friendship grow and it makes you want to join the game.

The message of this film is to work as a team and to never give up. No matter what obstacle you encounter, there is always a way to combat it and push forward. I give this film 5 out of 5 stars for its nonstop action and unique plot. I have never been this intrigued by a film before. I recommend this to kids ages 6 to 12 and it is great to watch for parents as well. With such comedic jokes, relatable characters and a mysterious plot, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This film is available now on DVD. Check it out and find out if the Little Prince can find the Planet of the Roses

The Little Prince: The New Mission

By Alejandra G., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 15

This animated series had me very delighted with all the life lessons that it teaches its young audience. I love that the Little Prince doesn’t just throw the life lessons in your face. It’s not obvious because, when you start watching it, it’s simply a casual storyline. But, if you pay close attention and analyze the characters and the events of the story, you start to notice all of the metaphors, figures of speech and symbols that hide real life lessons and sincere messages. audience.

The Little Prince: The New Mission is about Snake telling the Rose that she her home planet and family are in danger. So, the Rose asks the Little Prince to go and find her planet fast. He promises her that he will go look for her planet. He asks Fox to keep an eye on Rose as he flies off on his plane promising he will return to trim the baobabs on B612, their planet. During his quest, he encounters four new characters: the hunter, the geographer, the king and the businessman. As he meets each one, they tell him that Rose’s planet is in another galaxy and offer to help him find it. Meanwhile back on B612, the baobabs continue to grow, Rose and Fox continue to argue and the Snake is freed from the sketchbook. When the Little Prince returns to his planet, he realizes he must set off on a new mission to fight his worse enemy and find the planet of the roses.

My favorite scene is when the Little Prince meets the Hunter. When he lands on his planet, he learns that the Hunter has been on a mission to find this marvelous beast and, while he was on it, he harms all of the creatures living there. Wanting to protect the animals, the Little Prince asks the Hunter to draw the creature he is looking for. His description doesn’t match anything and the Little Prince realizes that the creature doesn’t exist. It’s inside Hunter’s head. The Little Prince and the animals create a plan to stop Hunter’s search. They are cleverly successful in their solution, but you’ll have to watch the film to find out what it is.