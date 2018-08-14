The Dern-aissance continues!

Director Greta Gerwig has reportedly nabbed Laura Dern for her upcoming movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women, adding to the project’s list of powerhouse stars.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Dern would join the Sony and Columbia Pictures project.

Fans of the story and Dern are over the moon about it:

A movie that will finally destroy Gay Twitter once and for all. https://t.co/6Z1WE73wMZ — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 14, 2018

🚨🚨🚨WE ARE ON HIGH ALERT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/jQSqacc9fc — Leigh Cesiro (@leighcesiro) August 14, 2018

WHEN THIS MOVIE COMES OUT IT'S OVER FOR ME BITCHES https://t.co/0mXbAHcwFl — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) August 14, 2018

Laura Dern

Meryl Streep

Timothee Chalamet

Emma Stone

Saoirse Ronan

Greta Gerwig



what in homosexual pander is happening to this industry https://t.co/9Vftb9ZGPp — Jeffrey Masters (@jeffmasters1) August 14, 2018

omg everything about this project I can't breathe https://t.co/Tv5cFXBHDE — Rachael Horwitz (@RachaelRad) August 14, 2018

Last month, it was announced that Gerwig would be working with Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep on a new screen adaptation of the novel. Unlike 1994′s version starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst, Gerwig’s “Little Women” will cover the second half of Alcott’s book, following the March sisters as they become young adults.

The ’90s iteration of “Little Women” featured the March family ― sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg ― and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts. The women deal with the trials and tribulations of growing older, illness, poverty, and relationships while the sisters’ father (and their mother’s husband) is off at war.