The Long Fight Against the Trump Agenda Starts in Statehouses

The assault on progressive values from the Trump administration is non-stop. From fraudulent voting commissions designed to suppress access to the ballot box to anti-environmental policies that endanger the well-being of our children and families to repeated attempts to strip health care away from millions to line the pockets of the rich and well-connected, the President and the Republican Party have demonstrated their desire to push the farthest of right-wing agendas.

While advocacy groups and protestors are challenging the Trump administration in the courts and in the streets, it is simply not enough. The deluge of threats is too fierce, and with a President who has no qualms pushing radical policies on multiple fronts each day, it seems impossible to get ahead of the constant barrage of stupefying, mean-spirited political decisions.

In addition, a handful of GOP state legislators have begun plotting a possible constitutional convention, paving the way for right-wing amendments to permanently alter the fundamentals of our democracy. If Republicans take control of one more statehouse, they are positioned to invoke Article V, an alternative method of amending the constitution that bypasses an already Republican-controlled Congress.

Put simply: we are at a potentially disastrous crossroads for our country. Turning the Trump-era wellspring of resistance into power will take time, but progressives need to chart a path, and they need to do it now. If Democrats stay locked out of power, they can expect those pushing Trump policies to grow emboldened. And in many places, that is happening now: this year, 13 states legislated anti-protester laws, 12 limited access to women’s health care, and 6 went after voting rights.

As a former Congressman from Nevada and State Senate Majority Leader working on the redistricting process in the state, I cannot stress enough the importance of having a seat at the table. For the Democratic Party right now, the situation is dire. Democrats have given up more than 900 seats in statehouses across the country in the last eight years. They have lost 27 chambers. The Florida House is under Republican control 79 to 41. The Michigan Senate is under Republican control 27 to 11. The Ohio House is under Republican control 66 to 33. The Pennsylvania Senate is under Republican control 34 to 16.

So what can Democrats do? That is the single focus of a new organization I have joined, Forward Majority: to win state legislative races by bringing the necessary muscle for Democrats at the local level. As a party, we’ve allowed this foundational aspect of our infrastructure to decay – at a time when we need it more than ever. Starting with Virginia House of Delegates this fall, and moving to a 12-state strategy in 2018, Forward Majority rebuild campaign muscle in the states.

Taking back the House of Representatives in 2018 is an important goal, but the next round of redistricting will happen in 2021, giving Democrats 2 cycles to focus on flipping seats in the 37 states that determine congressional district lines like any other piece of legislation. Control of this process is critical in determining the balance of power in the House and tapping the breaks on a GOP-led constitutional convention.

In 2009 in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Karl Rove outlined the plan to take over state legislatures in advance of the 2010 redistricting, asserting, ‘he who controls redistricting can control Congress.’ Republicans took notice and planned ahead, so gerrymandering after the 2010 census gave Republicans a decade of congressional control. We cannot give them another.