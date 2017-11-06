The Long-Term Dangers of Declining Air Quality Index

We have a small farm on the slopes of El Salvador´s highest mountain. At an elevation of close to 7,000 feet, surrounded by cloud forest and strong winds, the one thing that most people who visit our farm notice, is the quality and pureness of the air they breathe. Every weekend, hundreds of tourists flock to the mountains where we live to escape the heat and the air pollution of San Salvador where the air quality index routinely rises to hazardous levels.

Much of the rural lands surrounding San Salvador are planted in a sea of green sugar cane. From November until March, those fields are continuously burned so that workers can quickly and efficiently harvest the sugar cane stalks left standing in the field. Besides cloaking the entire city in a hazy smog, this process of burning the sugar cane fields, also leads to San Salvador “snow”, a continuous “precipitation” of black and gray ash that falls over the city during the winter months.

Along with the increasing number of vehicles in the city and aging public busses that spew clouds of black exhaust everywhere they travel, the declining air quality in San Salvador is quickly becoming a public health issue. San Salvador isn´t alone, however, as over 80% of all urban areas around the world have air pollution levels above what is considered healthy by the World Health Organization.

Air pollution accounts for over 3 million deaths each year, though hundreds of cities and countries around the world aren´t even monitored. While some international organizations attempt to put a threshold on what is considered a “healthy” amount of air pollution, these thresholds are often partial and biased since certain population groups will experience negative health effects with even small levels of air pollution.

Weather Bug

What is Particulate Matter?

When people hear of air pollution, we often have images of coal factories, smoke stacks, and vehicles that don´t abide by any sort of emission standards. While all of these causes certainly do contribute to air pollution problems, many cities in low to middle income countries also suffer the effects of the burning of agricultural refuse in the areas immediately surrounding the city.

According to the EPA, particulate matter, or PM, is a mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets that are emitted into the air. At higher concentrations, these particles will negatively affect the heart and lungs leading to serious health problems when inhaled.

While some particulate matters is visible as haze, dust, and smog, such as the ash that stems from the burning of the sugar cane fields around San Salvador, other particulate matter is microscopic size and forms from complex relationships between chemicals emitted from power plants, automobiles, and other industries.

Health Problems Associated with Particulate Matter

Because of the extremely small size of particulate matter, when inhaled they can lodge themselves deeply into the lungs and even make it into your bloodstream. For people with pre-existing lung and heart conditions, regular exposure to even small amounts of particulate matter can lead to a reduced life expectancy.

Furthermore, particulate matter can also combine and react with other types of air pollution such as ozone and other allergens. The addition of particulate matter to these other air pollutants aggravates certain health conditions. For example, people who suffer from asthma or other types of respiratory allergies due to seasonal allergens in the air will most likely experienced increased intensity of allergies when particulate matter is present in the air as well.

As with most public health problems, socially disadvantaged and marginalized populations will usually suffer the worst effects of air pollution in cities. In San Salvador, wealthier elites have concealed themselves in neighborhoods built on the higher elevation slopes of the San Salvador volcano. Despite the fact that the increasing deforestation due to the urbanization of the San Salvador volcano leads to serious flooding problems in the lower areas of the city, air quality is much better in this part of the city. Poorer populations, then, are thus forced into the lower areas of the inner city where air pollution is a constant problem they deal with on a daily basis.

How to Reduce Exposure to Particulate Matter

Despite certain advancements in regulations intended to reduce the level of particulate matter pollution, the air quality index in most urban areas will only continue to deteriorate. Our seemingly insatiable desire for gas and diesel-powered vehicles, unlimited supplies of energy, and unlimited consumer items supplied by industrial civilization means that emissions leading to air pollution will only continue to affect urban areas.

Global climate change, as a present reality, is forcing millions of people around the world to drastically alter certain elements of their lifestyle. Similarly, increasing air pollution levels will only continue to force certain population groups to adjust their lifestyles based on what the air is like on any given day.

Finding a weather app that will help you monitor the daily air quality index is an essential step in helping to protect your health, especially if you or a family member suffers from asthma or other heart and lung health issues. During days when the air quality is monitored to be unhealthy or even hazardous, people will need to modify their lifestyle activities to be able to avoid prolonged exposure to outside air.

When the air quality index on your weather app shows up as orange, red, or purple, it will make sense to cancel your children´s soccer game, call off the planned trip into the city to watch a ball game, or abandon your plans to take a jog around your neighborhood.