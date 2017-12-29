THE MAGIC NUMBER THAT’LL BANK YOU MORE PROFITS.

There’s only ONE number you should ever focus on to pay yourself well over six figures from your business – I’m talking about the profits you generate from your business on (at least) an annually basis.

Now at first, this may seem simple, because that’s the point. Business doesn’t have to be complicated. You can create a simple path that gets you from where you are today, to where you want to be, by just folloing this simple and yet, so very effective strategy.

It’s the only number you should ever focus on in your business.

The number ONE.

ONE, is what’s going to lead you to bank more money into your PERSONAL bank account. That’s right… what you pay yourself consistently each and every month.

What I’m talking about is focusing on:

>> ONE Goal

>> ONE Strategy

>> ONE Metric

Focusing on this will return you some of the biggest ROIs that your business will ever see. The problem most people face though, is one of the biggest myths that we’ve ever been taught to do – Multitasking.

So many of us business owners love to multitask, can’t blame you, we were all taught that it’s one of the most preferred abilities to have… but it’s actually one of the worst things you can do to move your business forward, because…

Multitasking kills productivity.

Productivity is what helps move your business forward… but only when your focus is aligned with the ONE Goal you are trying to achieve. When you have too many goals, you can’t focus on what it is you are actually trying to achieve, because multitasking divides your attention, creates confusion and lack of focus, extends decision making, increases stress and overwhelm, and reduces work quality.

Basically, multitasking causes you to lose focus and kicks you off track to accomplish the real goals that you want to attain!

So how to you reign yourself in… to focus on just ONE GOAL. One goal that you will see through from start to finish, without starting 5 other goals because you’re not focusing on what’s most important to you and your business right now.

Simple enough – you must be willing to fully commit. Commit to focus on that goal, until you see it through to completion. And how you commit is by developing a clear strategy that will enable you to believe that you can accomplish your goal, even in moment of doubt…. Because you have a plan!

Think of a goal like a rainbow, the strategy you use is going to get you up and over the rainbow to the pot of gold on the other side (minus the leprechauns, because that movie totally scared me for life).

So what Strategy are you going to use? Well, I can’t answer that fully in this article, but first you’ll want to assess where you are in business (e.g., do you have a large list size, strong social media following, just starting out) based on that, you can then pick a strategy that SUPPORTS your goal.

So, if your goal is to close 5 more clients, then a strategy you could use would be to leverage a phone call campaign to your list. This will allow people to schedule a call with you, so you have the opportunity to invite them into one of your higher end programs.

Do you see how the strategy supports the goal? So long as you are taking action to support your goal, you will achieve it.

Now, I’m going to super size this, by adding the part that most people avoid… METRICS. I can just hear the groans!

Yes, my dear, you must MEASURE the actions you take, so you can measure the results you get. How are you going to know if you’ve achieved your goal if you don’t know what it looks like in terms of concrete tangibles?

It’s not good enough to set the goal, you need to know if you’re on track… just like when you lose weight, you either weigh or measure yourself to see if you’re on track.

So, pick ONE metric that will allow you to ensure you’re on track. In the example provided, you could leverage a ratio related to the number of people you email who sign up for a call, to the number of people you close on the phone. That way if you’re falling short, you could assess if you need to either stick with your current strategy, or modify your strategy slightly to hit your goal – but remember, you’re not changing your strategy, just modifying the one you have.

Now here’s the best part… you only have to focus on the number ONE for 90 days! That’s because over the course of 90 days you’ll have seen your goal, strategy, and metric through all the way. That means that over the course of the year you can accomplish 4 major goals, instead of just picking one!

So, remember… you only ever have to focus on a single number in business to return you well over 6 figures… and that’s the number ONE!

If you want to know more, check out my free eBook on how you can bank 6+ Figures in Profits with less effort … If you’re stuck on how to action your ONE plan… then hit me up, because I want to make sure you make it rain in your business. Schedule your call with me at www.actionincubator.com/schedule

------------------------

Cat Stancik

There’s no such thing as a Mission Impossible to Cat Stancik, who is known for her tough love approach that gets clients into focused action so that they can get out of overwhelm and create big results with significantly less effort! She works with high achieving entrepreneurs who want to stop focusing on the glorified 6 and 7 figure marks, and finally enjoy a profitable, balanced business. Cat does this by leveraging her proprietary system, to simplify, strategize and systematize to an entirely new level.