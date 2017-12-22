A Christmas Carol is my favorite Dickens novel and I like to use it in creative writing classes because of that opening description of Scrooge which includes these evocative lines:

The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice. A frosty rime was on his head, and on his eyebrows, and his wiry chin. He carried his own low temperature always about with him; he iced his office in the dog-days; and didn’t thaw it one degree at Christmas.

The whole book is gorgeously written, intense, funny, and haunting—which was Dickens’ hope in his preface. I’ve watched and enjoyed various film versions of the story and been moved every time, just as I was watching Dan Stevens play Charles Dickens in the throes of creation.

The film starts in 1843 London where Dickens’s book sales have been declining after his early success as an author and public speaker. His publisher is lukewarm about doing another book with him, and Dickens is skating on thin financial ice with a new house, a large brood of children, and another on the way.

He grabs an idea out of thin air: a book about Christmas. But his publishers are dubious since the holiday is apparently not very popular, and the film is filled with many moments like this where knowing writers in the audience will laugh at their own experiences with myopic editors. General audiences will share the dramatic irony because they know the book will become a cultural phenomenon.

Dickens takes a huge risk: he opts to have the book printed at his own expensive and while he’s writing and worrying, his Christmas story starts to come alive for him just as we saw Romeo and Juliet do in Shakespeare in Love. Lines and situations and names that Dickens has encountered in teeming London are absorbed into his fervid imagination, but something more happens: characters appear in his study, live with him, encourage him, follow him, bully him, fascinate him. No one does the last two more so than Scrooge, played by Christopher Plummer, who’s darkly magnetic in the role.

The movie is a romp, a three-ring circus with the flamboyant, bright-eyed Stevens as ring master, but also one of the acts. Everything he does, feels, and says is super-sized. He commands each scene he’s in because he’s the spirit of joyous creativity unleashed on the world—and a forbearing wife. When the tone shifts because of darkness in the book or in his personal life (the two sometimes beautifully intersect), Stevens’s sorrow is deeply touching.

Stevens’s fans who loved him in Downton Abbey will likely be thrilled to see him play someone so much more ebullient than Matthew Crawley. And this colorful, exuberant, heart-touching film could become a minor classic, something to watch every year with your favorite version of A Christmas Carol.