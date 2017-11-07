The Manliest Holiday Gift Guide 2017

The holidays are just around the corner, and the challenge of finding the perfect gift for friends and family seems to start earlier every year. This Holiday Gift Guide for Men showcases the best, brightest, and most unique gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Mission Belts

Purposeful & Practical

Forget everything you know about belts this holiday season. With an all leather composition and no holes, the mission belt adjusts every ¼” and ensures the perfect fit for any family member. And, with every purchase, a donation is made to fight poverty through micro-lending. Just one more reason to add the belt of the future to your holiday list.

Where to Buy: https://missionbelt.com/

Art Lewin Bespoke

All Trimmed & Tailored

One of the premier custom clothiers, Art Lewin Bespoke plans, curates, and coordinates wardrobe pieces for any occasion. With their own in-house tailors, you can be sure to find anything from suit to tie for your next occasion.

Where to Buy: https://www.artlewinbespoke.com/

Baron Hats

Topping Off Your Wish List

If you’re looking to drop a little extra cash for the men in your life, The Extraordinary Hat, inspired by The League of Extraordinary Gentleman is sure to inspired a little Sean Connery bravery and a classic style.

Where to Buy: http://baronhats.com/

Two Gypsea Souls

Give Some Vintage Flair

Make a statement with one of kind, handmade clothing from flannels to army jackets. This brand of upcycled vintage clothing is the perfect choice for the wild and free. You can also find them at the Music Lodge during Sundance Film Festival 2018.

Where to Buy: https://twogypseasouls.net/

Graf Lantz

Modern Heritage

The Benton Carry On's Graf Lanz is a showstopper with traditional briefcase styling in this city bag/weekender combination. If you’d like to look dapper...this is a must have.

Where to Buy: http://www.graf-lantz.com/benton-carry-felt-black-leather.html

GetVI

Fitness Forward

Do you know someone rolling into the New Year with fitness goals? Vi is the perfect gift. This voice-activated​​ personal trainer​ with sound optimized headphones tracks and measures multiple stats on your workout while providing the real-time feedback necessary to achieving real results.

Where to Buy: https://www.getvi.com/

Space Pen

One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Your Christmas List ($700 retail)

An exclusive collector’s item, the Astronaut Space 45th Anniversary Moon Landing Pen is a unique luxury item for the historian on your list. With custom engraving and personalization, this pen represents innovation, pioneering technology, and hope for progress.

Where to Buy: http://www.spacepen.com/astronautspacepenwithengraving-1-1.aspx

A-Stand

Organize Your Life

We all have those friends whose desk is a tangle of technology and cords. Solve their organizational problems with the A-stand, a desk space organizer for the tech savvy. This portable organizer boasts 20 different viewing configurations to make any space ready for work and the picture of efficiency.

Where to Buy: https://norman-korpi.squarespace.com/shop-1/astand-bamboo

Fan Chest

Go Team Go

What better way to support the sports fans in your life than sending them a box filled with all their favorite team gear? From memorabilia, apparel, and exclusive merchandise, FanChest lets you select and ship a package of team gear in a few moments.

Where to Buy: http://fanchest.com/

COBY Bluetooth Speaker

Pump Up the Party

For all the music junkies on your list, look no further than this durable portable speaker with bass-boosting sound. Get ready for the weekend and get the good times rolling right into the New Year.

Where to Buy: https://cobyusa.com/products/premiumbluetoothspeaker?variant=35331733771

Body Brew

The Hottest Cold Brew

The BOD Cold Coffee Brew system is not just a pretty gadget, it offers cold brewed coffee offers a less acidic version as compared to the traditional french press or hot brews. If you’re a caffeine person, BOD is the healthier answer.

Where to Buy: https://bodybrew.com/

Basic Outfitters

Basics with Personality

For the classics on your list, look no further than Basic Outfitters for all the essentials from underwear to socks. Add a little pop of color to the wardrobe this year, and spice up the white tee gift with something with a little more personality.

Where to Buy: http://basicoutfitters.com/

2xist

Baby, it’s Cold Outside

Make sure your friends and family stay warm in style with this 2 (X) IST Silver Puffer Jacket.

Where to Buy: https://www.2xist.com/p/A420J1/puffy-hooded-jacket.html

Crosley Turntable

Get Your Records On

An oldies classic, bring back some vintage flair for music fans with this fully automated turntable record player. It’s sure to be a favorite among music-lovers.

Where to Buy: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/audio-technica-at-lp60-fully-automatic-stereo-turntable-system-gunmetal/27444242

Philosophy

Clean Cut

Formulated for men’s skin, this moisturizing face and body scrub is a perfect pre-shave primer that will leave skin feeling soft and smooth all season long.

Where to Buy: www.philosophy.com

Plantronics 800LX

Get in the Game

The Plantronics 800LX RIG gaming headset comes with Dolby Atmos. Eliminate the cord clutter and get in the zone with some of the best sound quality for a gaming system. Trust me...you want this!

Where to Buy: http://www.plantronics.com/us/product/rig-800lx

Lenovo Jedi Challenges

Experience Star Wars

For the Star Wars fans on your list this year, there’s nothing better than the Jedi Challenges. An augmented reality experience powered by your smart-phone, the Jedi Challenges allow users to step into the world of Star Wars and become a Jedi Master of their own.

Where to Buy: Http://www3.lenovo.com/us/en/jedichallenges/

Otto

Security for Tech Junkies

Security is a top priority. Gone are the days of deadbolts and turn-key entries. Sophisticated technology is readily accessible, and there’s no better time than the present to gift all your safety and security buffs with top notch digital locks. Smart phone entry, touchpads, and highest safety ratings included.

Where to Buy: www.meetotto.com

Watch out for hot deals on these items during the holidays! Or get one anyways ;)