On Saturday, thousands of students, teachers and activists are marching in hundreds of cities across the count to demand something be done about lax gun control laws.

On Feb. 14, a gunman stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 and wounding more than a dozen others. It’s an all-too-familiar story in a country that has already seen more than a dozen school shootings in 2018 alone.

But this shooting was different. The students who survived the slaughter stood up, demanding that those in power act to stop making assault-style rifles so easy to obtain.

At a vigil following the shooting, Parkland students chanted “No more guns!” The next day, students at a high school just a couple of dozen miles down the road from Douglas walked out of school to protest a lack of action on gun control. And one day after that, more than a thousand Floridians gathered around the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale to demand action.

Sun Sentinel via Getty Images Protesters at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 17, just days after a school shooting left 17 dead.

One of the leading voices of the movement, Douglas student Emma Gonzalez, first made her voice heard at the courthouse protest.

“If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy, and how it should never have happened, and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association,” Gonzalez said at the time.

The protests that started in Florida had a snowball effect across the country. On March 14, one month after the shooting, thousands of students across the country left their classes ― some facing punishment for the act of civil disobedience ― to demand gun reform.

Through all this, the survivors have been told they’re too young to have opinions. They’ve been attacked by politicians. They’ve been called crisis actors. Yet it hasn’t deterred them from making sure more children don’t die.