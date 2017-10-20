”The goal of the MBC Project is to partner with patients - not just have patients included in the study - and to form any true partnership, you have to develop meaningful relationships.” - Dr. Nikhil Wagle

Dr. Nikhil Wagle is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, a medical oncologist, an associate member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the Deputy Directory of the Center for Cancer Precision Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In addition to leading The Metastatic Breast Cancer Project, Dr. Wagle leads a translational research program in the field of breast cancer genomics and precision (or "personalized") cancer medicine. The Metastatic Breast Cancer Project (mbcproject.org) launched in October 2015. This research initiative took an innovative approach to patient engagement by engaging people with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) through social media, in addition to working with advocacy partners, asking patients to share their genetic data with, and become partners in, this direct to patient study.

MK: Why is MBC research so important?

NW: An estimated 40,000 women and men die of metastatic breast cancer every year, but only a small percentage of breast cancer research focuses on this advanced stage. We, along with our 30 advocacy partners, are dedicated to bringing awareness to the need for more metastatic breast cancer research.

MK: What are the differences in the incidence of breast cancer between white and African American women?

NW: African American women are more likely to be diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer - triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). TNBC accounts for 22% of the cases among African American women and 11% of the cases among white women. An African American woman given a breast cancer diagnosis is 42% more likely to die from the disease than a white woman. (Journal Cancer Epidemiology 2014)

It is critical for this project to represent all people diagnosed with this disease. We have been partnering with and learning from African American patients and advocates, and our goal is to work with multiple underrepresented communities in research in order to address disparities in research participation.

MK: Why is patient engagement in research so important across the spectrum, and how has this unique method benefited your work?

NW: The entire Metastatic Breast Cancer Project was designed in lockstep with patients from the beginning. The name itself was carefully selected after working with patients for over a year. By working so closely with patients on every facet of the project - including the messaging, website development, and process of enrollment - patients have become partners and stakeholders in the success of this project. We work together, and patients have been extremely successful in reaching other patients by word of mouth and in social media to talk about the importance of our group effort.

MK: Tell us more about using social media to engage with patients.

NW: When first diagnosed, many cancer patients use social media as a way to find others who have undergone similar experiences. This leads to organic communities of patients who rely on each other for emotional support, as well as support to help them navigate their cancer care. Asking patients to engage in cancer research and directly share their cancer experiences helped us go beyond the doors of any one institution and allow anyone with metastatic breast cancer to take part in accelerating research.

MK: Where are you with study enrollment and how have you gotten to this goal?

NW: We recently reached a huge milestone - over 4,000 women and men with metastatic breast cancer have signed up for the project. We continue to be so thankful and amazed by the power and support of patients involved with the project. Simply by sharing the website in their social media channels, they have helped drive awareness of this project and increased those who have signed up.

MK: What outcomes and impact do you wish to have with the MBC Project?

NW: From the start, the MBCproject has aimed to generate a large and publicly accessible clinical and genomic database open to all researchers. In the next few weeks, we will be releasing the first data from the project - including de-identified genomic, clinical, and patient-reported data. By sharing this data widely, we hope to speed the development of future therapies.

MK: How has working on this project, the people you have met and the experience changed your lives?

NW: Every member of our team is moved by every patient who joins this project. When we see a new person sign up it is a bittersweet moment for all of us. While we are thrilled to have more people enroll, it is a stark reminder that this is somebody who has been given a terminal diagnosis. Every single day, we work to try and improve our processes, move faster, and work with a sense of urgency, so we can do right by everybody that has this disease, or is going to get this disease.

MK: You have a big anniversary coming up soon. Tell me about this and why it is so important.

NW: October 20, 2017 will be the two year anniversary of the project. When the project first launched, there were a lot of questions about whether it would be possible to engage patients across the country and collect all of the data remotely. In those two years over 4,000 women and men joined the project, over 30 advocacy organizations have partnered with us, and we have built the infrastructure to obtain tissue and medical records from over 1,000 different hospitals and doctors’ offices in the U.S. and Canada. The response from the patient community made all of this possible, and has been humbling to say the least.

MK: What one word embodies the energy of your team?