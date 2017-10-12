'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)' Is Finally on Netflix and These Are the Cannes Interviews

For anyone who has ever dealt with an artist parent, Noah Baumbach’s latest masterpiece is an eye-opening trip down the hilarious hell of our existence. And yet, for any of us who have ever struggled with our mothers and fathers, in any way, shape or form, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ hits a deep, emotional chord. That’s why I found the film so brilliantly touching when I first watched it at this year’s Festival de Cannes.

But that was last May and weeks, then months went by and I wondered where the film had disappeared to. It wasn’t available on Netflix, the original producer of this courageous oeuvre by Baumbach, himself no stranger to the quiet masterpiece genre — I know, I know, I’ve made the term up but honestly, it should be a genre filmmakers aspire to more often. And the film didn’t seem to be playing anywhere else.

Then this week it suddenly reappeared, featured in a flurry of film festival screenings that ranged from the NY Film Festival to the BFI London Film Festival, before starting to stream on Netflix on October 13th — and not a moment too soon!

‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ deals with the intergenerational misunderstandings of the Meyerowitz family: Harold the patriarch (played by the divine Dustin Hoffman), a strong willed, cranky unsuccessful artist; his current life partner Maureen (the wondrous, always-makes-me-proud-to-be-a-woman Emma Thompson) who is in denial of being an alcoholic; and his three children, Matthew (Ben Stiller, sublime), an LA success; his half brother Danny (Adam Sandler, in a serious turn that tears at the heartstrings) a stay-at-home dad who gave up his music career out of fear, and half sister Jean (Elizabeth Marvel, she’s wonderful, as she typically is). The dynamics are already difficult among the three siblings but when Harold puts his two cents in, they become downright impossible. As Hoffman pointed out during our interview, “when a father is unsuccessful and that means he’s a failure in his mind, he’s not going down alone.”

Been there? Yes, we all have — which is why Baumbach’s film is such cinematic perfection.

Following are the highlights from a series of interviews with the cast and filmmaker of ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ in Cannes. I get goosebumps realizing what fortunate encounters those have been, ones I shall never forget.

Mr. Hoffman, did the film deal, indirectly, with your own relationship with your father?

Dustin Hoffman: It’s interesting because Noah said — it’s the first film he ever did where he got all his first choices — but he said he thought about me early on when he was writing it. He was writing in some respects about his father and thought I should be playing the part. And I wasn’t sure why until we met and started talking and we got together quite a few times just telling stories about our fathers. So what is there is a combination between the two of us. Because yes, both our fathers were failures and it was painful to be a part of that.

Mr. Baumbach, when you were growing up were you a big fan of Dustin Hoffman’s work?

Noah Baumbach: Oh yeah, I mean, Dustin, I’ve said this, I loved Dustin before I knew him. He feels like part of my life in that way and also because he made so many movies in NY, where I grew up so I had great feeling for him before I met him and have greater feelings for him now. I love him, and to work with him and have him, as he said “show up to work”, to have him give himself over and say his goal was “I want you to be happy.” It was one of the great moments of my directing career so far.

Mr. Sandler, what was it like working with Noah Baumbach and did Ben Stiller talk to you about it before hand?

Adam Sandler: I always knew how great their movies were together but I didn’t know the process.

Ben Stiller: Good thing you didn’t ask!

Sandler: Yeah, the script, first time we read the script, I think it was 170 pages. It got down to 165. So 170 pages and I loved it immediately and couldn’t believe how great it was. But I remember saying to Noah “so, you want in the ballpark of the lines?” And he answered “no, I expect word for word.” And the more I looked at these speeches and some of them were pretty big, I thought, “God, I don’t want to let this guy down, I gotta learn this…” And I couldn’t remember it all for a while.

Stiller: It’s funny, because you learned everything before the movie started. Everything. I don’t do it that way, I can’t retain that much, so I learn it before certain scenes. But he [Sandler] had it all down, like the whole thing. It was very impressive.

Sandler: I had to. That was me being scared.

As a filmmaker, you are very specific about the words you write, there was no improvising around it. Is it because there is a certain vibration in the actual words?

Baumbach: There is a rhythm in the dialogue and it almost doesn’t work if you don’t do it exactly. Which doesn’t mean that they don’t bring so much life into it, themselves to it. That’s what you hire them for. But it is almost like music, if you play a note wrong, you hear it. And every actor in the movie knows that and they come prepared with that. It’s not only that it’s also that there is a lot of choreography, because there are a lot of long shots, and long takes and moving shots. So it’s not only saying the lines but saying them at the right moment, at the right time. A lot of those scenes take a long time to get right.

Photo by Atsushi Nishijima for NETFLIX

And Mr. Hoffman and Ms. Thompson, how important is language for you?

Hoffman: it’s a hard question for me because I forget so quickly about so many things now at my age. And I’m looking for the word and I can’t… But I do know eloquence when I hear it.

Emma Thompson: It’s very important to me because I was brought up by my dad, who was self-taught at home. So language, words, putting them together, because he didn’t have any schooling, was really really important. And then when he had a stroke when he was 48 and he couldn’t speak anymore, he realized, he said, that he used language too easily and he relied on it, and he used it to protect himself. And in fact, it sometimes made him cruel, because he was funny as well. I thought that was very very interesting. In relation to the film, you listen to Harold and how he talks about those boys, and the passive aggression of all the words he uses. All of these words, lots and lots of words but they are all for effect. They are all just talking about the children without lifting them in any way. It’s a great question for everyone about language because it’s the way in which you use your words that counts.

Mr. Baumbach, how long did you all rehearse together?

Baumbach: With Dustin we rehearsed for months. We would sit and talk about the character, it was a lot of conversation but we would also read the script, because he was very interested in the musicality and he would like me to say it to him. Not every actor is like that, he wanted a line reading, it was something that helped him. It was almost again, like you play it on guitar or the piano, and then he has the notes. He was the one who pointed out to me that this was like music. I don’t know that I ever thought it quite that way… I do a lot of takes also, and because of that, because I’m often shooting four pages in one shot and they have to get everything right.

What about having Dustin Hoffman as a father?

Sandler: Kind, great man. We all love his movies, we all love his acting and as a human being — just a tremendous guy.

Stiller: I mean, I love my dad and am very happy with my dad, but having Dustin as a dad is a sort of… He would be a really cool dad to have. You see him with his kids, in his relationships, he’s incredibly devoted to them. But he’s also a cool guy. Man. He knows everything.

Atsushi Nishijima for NETFLIX Noah Baumbach directs Dustin Hoffman on the set of ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

Mr.Baumbach, did you start with Ben Stiller in mind, given that you worked with him before?

Baumbach: Stiller and Sandler actually. I had them both not only in mind, I actually had lunch with them and we talked about it. I had no idea what I was going to write. Adam had approached me a few years ago and said, in his great way, whatever you want me to do I’ll come do. And Ben and I, this was our third movie together, but we had lunch and we talked about how it would be exciting for them to play brothers. The only thing I came away from that lunch with, besides that, was they should fight physically at some point. It seemed funny.

Do you think forgiving your parents is something everyone goes through in life?

Hoffman: I’ve been in therapy longer than I’ve been alive and what I’ve learned personally is that you try to remake your parents. Even if they are dead, you try to improve them. You cannot bear to hate them and then go past that to understand them. You block your real painful feelings about them… When DNA information first came out they said we are only 15 percent different from a fruit fly, DNA is the same. Truly, I think we are primitive, human beings are primitive and I think when a father is unsuccessful and that means he’s a failure in his mind, he’s not going down alone. It’s just a primitive thing.

And finally, Ms. Thompson, how can we break the cycle of turning into our parents?

Thompson: It depends what the cycle is of course but my generation their parents went through the war and their parents before them went through the other war. My grandfather fought in two wars so in my view, the generation that gave birth to my generation was a traumatized generation. And that trauma has never been fully discussed or talked about. You know, my parents had to deal with the fact that my mom’s aunts for example, all their fiancees were killed in the war — the First World War. People lost so many people, it was just part of their culture. And so I honestly think that we never recognized that the 20th Century was full of traumatized generations. And then you visit Chile or Argentina and there generations traumatized by fascist regimes, it’s written into everything about the country and its people that kind of trauma. We don’t recognize it or talk about it.