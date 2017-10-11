The Millennial CV

Boring. That’s the first word that comes to my mind when I look at the results of “How to make a CV” on Google. As a creative person, I cannot stand the thought of a blank document with a hard to read pre-set font that is the size of a bread crumb.

By no means I am an expert on the CV or employment field, all I know is that if you want to be noticed among all those people that want the same job as you do, it is mandatory to stand out from the crowd, and the first step to get noticed is your resume. These are a few simple tips on how to take your CV to the next level.

1. Get inspired

If you don’t consider yourself a creative person, or you’re simply not feeling it that day, just go to Pinterest and look at all the fun and colorful resumes that will pop up after you type “resume” or “cv” in the search box. You can pick a few that you like and start from there, you will also find sites that make really nice resume designs and are totally customizable or you can also try sites that offer free templates.

2. Don’t be afraid of colors

I don’t know why people assume resumes should be colorless. Find two or three colors that go well together and use them. If you’re not sure if rose quartz matches grey, just go back to Pinterest and type “color palette”. Lots of combinations that you might never have imagined before will lay out right before your eyes. Pick one and you’ll be good to go.

3. Use one or two fonts

Now that you know how your template is going to look like, make sure you only use one or two fonts. This way, your resume will look polished.

4. Research

Do your research for the position you’re applying for and make sure you mention what the employer is looking for. Gone are the days when you could send the same document to every employer, you will need to make sure it fits the job description.

5. Make sure your spelling is on point

The last tip, and in my opinion, the most important is to make sure you don’t have any spelling mistakes. Re-read your document several times to make sure everything is perfect, ask your friends to read it, they might notice something you didn’t.