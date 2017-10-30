The MLB & America's Other Favorite Pastime

I was born a Dodgers fan.

Family outings to Dodger stadium littered my youth; the best involving a stop at Tommy’s before the game. I remember being too young to know (or care) what was going on, and my friends and I used our seats as tables for our coloring books, sitting on the floor and turning our backs to the field. Or, one game in particular, sitting in the tallest (and cheapest) seats in the house, we spent too many innings leaning over the back wall trying to drop peanuts on the security guard.

As the years have gone on, I’ve learned to spend games sitting in my seat, actually watching. I’ve learned the ins and outs of all the rules, I’ve learned to appreciate the beauty of the game.

I’ve also come to learn baseball is a “man’s sport”. Sometimes for literal reasons - men play baseball; women play softball. Sometimes for assumed reasons - people laugh that I’m a Dodgers fan, when they’re really laughing at a woman liking baseball. I’ve been catcalled, hit on, and followed when merely running to the restroom between innings - subtle reminders that I’m in a man’s world at baseball stadiums. I’ve been dismissed, mocked, and ridiculed when merely mentioning something about the game - subtle reminders that I’m always in a world run by men.

Am I surprised by this? Not really. If you’re a woman who has made it this far into 2017, you aren’t surprised by much anymore if I’m being honest. We have a sexual predator for president, after all.

But what did surprise me was the MLB this weekend.

In Game 3 of the 2017 World Series, a player was caught making a racial gesture on camera and later admitted to making a racial slur. Unacceptable behavior by anyone - especially an adult, especially a player during one of the most watched games all year. The next day, it was announced he would be receiving an un-paid, 5 game suspension. Next season.

There were many reasons cited for this. Players aren’t paid during post season, so they wanted him to receive a monetary punishment. They didn’t want to punish the rest of the Astros, by taking a key player off their team mid-series. The offended player seemed to be taking it well; the offender apologized. Blah blah blah.

The MLB had a chance to say, “This is outrageously inappropriate and 100% not okay, and we will not stand for this kind of behavior whatsoever”. Instead, they made a loud and clear statement of “we get it was wrong ...but we don’t care enough to mess with the World Series over it.” Don’t be fooled, the suspension was a slap on the wrist. Barely. Don’t think this had anything to do with a real punishment, and wasn’t simply a publicity stunt. This was not the MLB punishing someone for stepping out of line, this was them saving their asses by doing “something” - but not enough of a something for it to matter.

In the wake of #MeToo taking over the internet and a new man making headlines just about every other day for being accused of sexual harassment by his colleagues, I can’t help but think America has a different favorite pastime: protecting powerful men.

Weinstein was a sexual predator for decades - but he’s only now paying the consequences of it because he’s older, weaker, more irrelevant than he was 20 years ago. Do you know how many people tried to report on his abhorrent behavior over the years? They weren’t given a single second of airtime. He was too powerful to mess with. Finally, the world decided he was unimportant enough to cast aside. Finally, the world decided he could pay for his crimes.

We don’t hold powerful men accountable. If Gurriel was a batboy in the World Series and acted the same - you can bet he would never see a dugout again. If an ump or base coach or anyone easily replaceable had acted out of line, the MLB would have cast punishment swift and hard. But an important player acted out. A powerful man. And we do what we always do: pretend to care.

It’s 2017 and I have to wonder when we’ll start actually caring for victims and minorities and those in the margins. It’s 2017 and I have to wonder if we’ll ever hold men accountable for their actions. It’s 2017 and I have to wonder if powerful men will ever get a taste of consequences - when we have to live with the consequences, everyday, of the world they created.

I sat and watched Game 4 in a sports bar of mostly men. Two guys behind me were smoking inside, illegally, and I’m allergic to cigarette smoke. I could have asked them to stop, I could have complained to the staff - but I knew the power hierarchy. I knew who would win out in that situation. I knew who would get laughed at, pointed out, potentially hazed by some almost-drunk men. And I knew who would continue to smoke, no matter what.