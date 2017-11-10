The Moment I Realized The Importance Of The Company I'm Building

In another article, we discussed how my company, WhiskerCloud, hit our one-year goal in five months with no investments. You would think that was the moment I realized the importance of the company I was building. Nope. It happened recently, and it was a little more personal than a couple of growth charts and revenue reports.

I have two dogs that mean more than the world to me. Being the owner of a company that helps veterinarians grow their businesses, you can imagine why I stay very on top of my dogs’ health. The moment we had an emergency moment (our first ever), I realized the importance of WhiskerCloud and what we’re building.

Let’s recap - WhiskerCloud creates custom, mobile responsive websites for veterinarians. We host their websites on our bad ass cloud server; we handle their security, encryptions, search engine optimization, analytics, advertising, reputation management, digital forms and database, social media, and a lot more. Most of this is mumbo-jumbo to our clients, I’m sure. The same way I feel when they read my dog’s blood tests to me - “can you please just tell me that everything looks good?” I explain why it’s important to have a secure, encrypted website and they reply with, “why would a hacker want anything with me?” Luckily, it’s 2017, and we have data. Data that says why they need a secure website. Even more, why they need a website that works on all of the fantastic mobile devices in our life.

There’s a good chance you’re reading this on one of those devices right now. Am I right? We did a case study and found that over 70% of the traffic that goes to our clients’ websites was on mobile devices. That’s right, pet parents around the world use their phones to find a new veterinarian, or get information on their current veterinarian. No photos of your team or clinic on your website? They don’t trust you. No easy way to find your phone number, hours, address, or reviews on your website? They’ll move on to the next one. Your website doesn’t work on a mobile device? I’m sorry, but you’re losing potential business every single day.

So...back the moment I was speaking of. I’m about as involved a pet parent as any human can be. One look at my dogs and I can tell if they’re happy or not, feeling good or not. Believe it or not, they can do the same to me. I have our veterinarian in the favorites section of my phone just in case. One day, "just in case" happened. Baxter, one of the loves of my life, looked like something was wrong, and started puking blood.

I frantically called our veterinarian and told them we were on the way. We have an excellent relationship with them, they’re aware that I own a technology company in the veterinary space, and we’ve always had a great line of communication about my dogs’ healthcare needs. Unfortunately, on that day, they couldn’t get us in. I was floored, as I realized my call with them was already four minutes after he puked blood and every second counts. On my phone, I Google searched for emergency veterinarians in the area and watched the results fly in. The first website that comes up - I am not even kidding - they did not have a phone number on the front page of their mobile website. I scrolled furiously, NOTHING. How is that possible? How are they in business? I hit the back button on my browser and opened the next website to a pop-up, “would you like to view our mobile website?” I clicked yes and watched as it loaded endlessly. I waited about 8 seconds before yelling, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!” I was on the phone with the third clinic on the list when my usual veterinarian beeped through to apologize and tell me to get over right away. It was about 15 minutes between calls, and in that time, from a mobile device, I was unable to find someone else that could take care of us. For all I know, the first two emergency clinics that came up were the best of the best, and could have helped Baxter in a time of need, but I never got the chance to even get on the phone with them. I went to my veterinarian, Baxter was okay, and I spent just over $1,000 for the series of tests and medication we ended up with. Those two other emergency clinics lost that $1,000+ and our business forever. As I’m writing this, I still have no idea how they’re in business, in 2017, without people having the ability to call them from a mobile device.

The fact of the matter is that most emergencies, pet-related or not, don’t often happen when we’re sitting there in front of a computer. We work with hundreds of veterinary clinics around the world. From our most complex, wild websites to our most simple, basic, small town websites, we make sure they're all mobile-responsive and allow pet parents to call with one click, email with one click, get directions with one click, and fill out forms from their phone. While these things seem like simple, stupid things. It may mean the world the next time a dog is puking blood, and it’s something much more severe than what we went through.