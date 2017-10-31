The Moments That Change Us Forever

Recently my 14 year-old son informed me that he was working on an essay for his writing class. “About what?” this nosy mom asked. “About a moment in my life that changed me forever,” he replied. Hmmm… “What a great topic!” the writer in me mused.

And of course, I immediately began to speculate what this deep thinker and sensitive heart sitting next sitting in the passenger seat had come up with. If you are a parent, you know that the land of such information is privileged territory.

To my surprise, Sam continued, “I chose when we moved out of my first house.” Not our, but my. The choice of pronouns was telling. “I’ll show you my notes when we get home.” Hmm…

Sam seemed to want to share this key moment in his life with me. It is revealing in itself how adolescents, and we adults, often long to be seen and heard, yet we frequently feel the need for indirect means to do so. A sort of donning of the fig leaves.

Sam’s words were captivating, insightful and bittersweet, but I honor them as his story to be told, or not.

However, the topic of his essay serves as an invitation for me, and for all of us, to ponder the same: what moment in our lives has changed us forever? No doubt, there are many, some of which we may not even be aware. If you are like me, however, a couple stick out like in your memory like arrows on detour signs.

For me, I vividly recall walking down the jet way with great hesitation to a Chicago bound plane at the Portland, Oregon, airport. I was returning to Dartmouth College for the winter term on a cold and wet December morning in 1990. The fall term nearly did me in, as I had battled illness, courses demanding more time and energy than I was used to, anxiety about my performance on the tennis team for which I was recruited, and mostly, homesickness.

I gazed at the narrow passage ahead of me eventually cornering into a plane heading in a direction I could not change. It seemed more like a dead end at the time. No doubt, a cheerful flight attendant awaited me. I knew he or she would notice my tear-stained face I was unable to mask.

Each step reminded me of stomping through the dense and crunchy snow that would greet me on the wasteland of the college green in frigid Hanover, New Hampshire. I dreaded the destination that was over 3000 miles away from “home.”

Where was my home, anyway? Behind me or before me?

I imagined tracing back my steps into the warmth of my parents’ arms. Such a retreat was tempting. I feared glancing behind me on that jet way, knowing deep down that if I did so, I would run back into the terminal. The lure of safety and familiarity would suck me into an existence that was comforting and, no doubt, would present other options, but also would be branded with the shame of failure. I did not want to be the 4.0 Lincoln High School graduate and nationally ranked tennis player who couldn’t make it through her first year at an Ivy League school.

At the same time, I imagined the sights and sounds accompanying the sense of chaotic isolation to which I would return: the hum of overstuffed dryers in the basement laundry room where I would study, glued to a chair with my heavy textbooks and endless lecture notes consuming me; the giggles of my two chatterbox roommates singing “Major Tom” while I hid under my top bunk down comforter; the monotone voices of professors spewing complex details of quadratic equations and archeologic remains as I scrambled to keep up, my pen jotting down foreign words at lightning speed.

As I stood frozen in that jet way, suspended in time, I knew on an intuitive level that if I turned around, I would never return to Dartmouth, and that if I boarded the plane, I would remain there until my 1994 graduation. Neither direction felt like a welcoming invitation, but rather, dreadful destinations that would confront me with steep yet differing challenges.

However, ultimately one would offer me a title of accomplishment: a BA in Something from an institution of high repute. Even though I was not aware of it at the time, I think the latter drew my determined and perfectionistic character like a magnet, even if it would take four long and taxing years to get there.

I continued down the jet way and rounded the corner, lured by my incessant striving of a future in my imagination.

After landing at O’Hare, I called my parents, digesting the painful tension of my decision. “Well, I might as well keep on going since I’m already over half way there,” I recall saying in a choked up voice. It’s amusing how big life decisions can often be made amidst the most random and seemingly insignificant details.

What is there to make of significant junctures like these? To be honest, I’m don’t know. This is no comforting conclusion, yet it reflects the uncertain nature of all pivotal occasions.

As a result of boarding that eastbound plane, I am the blessed mother of two healthy children, in addition to a determined and independent woman who knows the value of hard work, what it means to endure exhausting trials, and how to love her deepest familial roots from the other side of the country.

If I had turned around in that jet way back to Portland, life would had dealt me another hand of cards, either strikingly similar or vastly different, yet equally as plentiful in substance and meaning. It seems that we are, no matter what, recipients of intangible gestures of a grace that are both immanent and transcendent.