Giuliani: Trump Couldn't Be Indicted Even If He Shot Comey

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

TOP STORIES

Monday, June 4

KILLING COMEY? Rudy Giuliani made the “absurd” claim that Donald Trump cannot be indicted while president, even if he shot former FBI director James Comey. “I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is,” Trump’s lawyer told us. Norm Eisen, the White House ethics lawyer under President Barack Obama, rebutted Giuliani’s claim: “A president could not be prosecuted for murder? Really?” he said. “It is one of many absurd positions that follow from their argument. It is self-evidently wrong.” [HuffPost]



THE ROAD TO SINGAPORE North Korea’s top three military officials have been removed from their posts, a senior U.S. official said — a move analysts say could suggest Kim Jong Un is trying to remove dissenters ahead of the country’s forthcoming meeting with the U.S. in Singapore. [Reuters]



THE LADY VANISHES It’s been a month since first lady Melania Trump was last spotted in public, her only recent “contact” with the outside world a series of tweets likely penned by her husband. And the mystery looks set to continue, with the first lady’s communications director telling ABC News that Melania will not accompany the president to the G7 meeting in Quebec nor the North Korea summit. [HuffPost]



FUEGO ERUPTS At least 25 people, including three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured Sunday in a violent eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano. [Reuters]



‘IT’S POLICE BRUTALITY’ A Georgia cop was fired after dashcam footage captured him plowing into a suspect with his car during a chase. In his defense, officer Taylor Saulters claimed the suspect ran into his car and bounced off. [HuffPost]



U.S. AMBASSADOR WANTS TO ‘EMPOWER’ EUROPE’S CONSERVATIVES Richard Grenell, the U.S. envoy to Germany and a Trump ally, has said he wants to “empower” Europe’s conservatives, despite holding a post that requires him not to interfere in other nations’ internal affairs. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘YOU’RE LUCKY PAUL WORKED FOR YOU’ Trump ripped the FBI and DOJ Sunday for not notifying him during the campaign that Paul Manafort was under investigation, insisting he would not have hired him had he known. Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg responded on Twitter, reminding the president that he hired Manafort because he was “losing the delegate fight during the primary. If you stuck with Lewandowski, you wouldn’t have been the nominee. You’re lucky Paul worked for you.” [CNN]



‘OBAMA TO BLAME’ Former GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum has blamed Barack Obama for the increasing racial tensions that led to the election of Donald Trump. [HuffPost]



MCCARTHY DUCKS ‘LIES’ QUESTIONS House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) twice refused to answer questions from CNN’s Dana Bash about the White House’s lying over the infamous Trump Tower meeting. [HuffPost]



DOES RUSH MATTER ANY MORE? Shock jock Rush Limbaugh still commands a huge audience, but he’s not standing out in the era of Trump. [HuffPost]



CALI CATASTROPHE Democrats are facing a potential disaster in California in the midterms — and are blaming this big-spending candidate. [HuffPost]



DOUBLE STANDARD Bill Clinton said Trump would already face impeachment if he were a Democrat. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO