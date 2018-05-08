New York AG Eric Schneiderman Quits After Assault Allegations

Tuesday, May 8
TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
UNFRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SCHNEIDERMAN New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) resigned Monday following publication of a shocking report in The New Yorker in which four women accuse him of physical abuse — including choking and death threats. Schneiderman, an advocate for the Me Too movement, denied the assault allegations in a tweet, but said he was quitting because the claims “effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work.” Albany has already started looking for his replacement. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TEHRAN UP THE DEAL Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, despite European diplomats warning the White House that exiting the agreement could spark a fresh confrontation between Tehran and the West. [Reuters]
FISCAL FARCE The White House is expected to send Congress a package Tuesday that cuts roughly $15 billion in spending — while a second measure is being prepared that takes money from the recently passed government funding bill. [HuffPost]
SESSIONS: SPLIT UP FAMILIES Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered law enforcement to ramp up prosecutions of immigrant families who cross the border illegally, even if that means splitting children from their parents. [HuffPost]
GRUDGE HATCH Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) says it’s “ridiculous” that ailing Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has reportedly banned Trump from attending his funeral — and thinks McCain should definitely invite a man who publicly questioned his war service to the burial. [HuffPost]
COLD DEAD BRAND Oliver North, best known for illegally selling arms to Iran to fund the Contras in Nicaragua in the ’80s, has been named the new president of the National Rifle Association. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
POPE RIHANNA I There was a religious theme to last night’s Met Ball, with Anne Hathaway sporting a halo, Katy Perry garbed in angel wings and Rihanna dressed as the pope. Here are the best looks from the red carpet. [HuffPost]
HAWAII HELLSCAPE These remarkable photos and videos show the destructive force of the lava spewing from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. [HuffPost]
MORE MELANIA MISAPPROPRIATION Remember when Melania Trump gave a speech plagiarizing Michelle Obama? Well, the online safety pamphlet released by the first lady on Monday appears to be lifted from a 2014 publication by the Obama administration. [HuffPost]
LONE STAR STILETTOS This Texas town just elected an openly gay Army veteran who likes to wear high heels. [HuffPost]
TV TORTURE The potted plants who host “Fox & Friends” unsurprisingly threw their support behind CIA nominee Gina Haspel Monday, earnestly arguing that a spy commander tied to rendition, torture and CIA black sites should be immensely proud of her record. [HuffPost]
‘GLOVER DID NOT COME TO PLAY’ From black oppression to gun violence, there’s a lot going on in Childish Gambino’s “This is America.” video. We break it down for y’all. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The Rock has jumped in to the debate about DJ Khaled’s startling admission that he doesn’t ... (you know exactly what we’re talking about).
-
So what will Meghan Markle’s last name be after she’s married?
-
Trump’s campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize has another backer — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
-
These 28 photos of couples in their boudoir are not to be viewed at work.
-
Even royal babies wear hand-me-downs.
-
Groot’s last line in “Infinity War” has been revealed — and it will wreck you.
-
A lawsuit filed last week claims the U.S. Olympic Committee enabled “sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking” of athletes.
-
FiveThirtyEight takes an in-depth look at support for same-sex marriage, and it’s not good news.
-
If you haven’t read Ta-Nehisi Coates’ remarkable takedown of Kanye, do so immediately.
-
Stephen Colbert fact-checking Rudy Giuliani is brutal TV.
-
A Texas woman banked $1.23 million on an $18 bet at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.
-
Netflix announced Monday the fifth season of “Arrested Development” will hit the streaming service on May 29. Here’s the trailer.
-
Police are hopeful that using DNA technology will help them finally catch the “Zodiac Killer.”
-
Here are five signs you have an unhealthy relationship with money.
-
Mark Hamill just dropped a massive spoiler for a special cameo in the Han Solo movie.
-
And congratulations to Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons, who welcome a baby boy.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!