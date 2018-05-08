New York AG Eric Schneiderman Quits After Assault Allegations

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

UNFRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SCHNEIDERMAN New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) resigned Monday following publication of a shocking report in The New Yorker in which four women accuse him of physical abuse — including choking and death threats. Schneiderman, an advocate for the Me Too movement, denied the assault allegations in a tweet, but said he was quitting because the claims “effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work.” Albany has already started looking for his replacement. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TEHRAN UP THE DEAL Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, despite European diplomats warning the White House that exiting the agreement could spark a fresh confrontation between Tehran and the West. [Reuters]

FISCAL FARCE The White House is expected to send Congress a package Tuesday that cuts roughly $15 billion in spending — while a second measure is being prepared that takes money from the recently passed government funding bill. [HuffPost]

SESSIONS: SPLIT UP FAMILIES Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered law enforcement to ramp up prosecutions of immigrant families who cross the border illegally, even if that means splitting children from their parents. [HuffPost]

GRUDGE HATCH Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) says it’s “ridiculous” that ailing Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has reportedly banned Trump from attending his funeral — and thinks McCain should definitely invite a man who publicly questioned his war service to the burial. [HuffPost]

COLD DEAD BRAND Oliver North, best known for illegally selling arms to Iran to fund the Contras in Nicaragua in the ’80s, has been named the new president of the National Rifle Association. [HuffPost]

