North Korea Threatens To Cancel Trump Summit

FAREWELL TOM Tom Wolfe, author of “The Right Stuff” and “Bonfire of the Vanities,” has died. He was 88. [HuffPost]

WILD WINS PA. PRIMARY Susan Wild, an EMILY’s List-backed lawyer, has won the Democratic primary in the Pennsylvania swing district of Lehigh Valley. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ON THE STUMP Trump managed to turn a speech for families of fallen police officers into a political rally about immigration. [HuffPost]

‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’ Debbie Wasserman Schultz has slammed the NRA as being “just shy of a terrorist organization.” [HuffPost]

RIGHT-TO-DIE OVERTURNED A judge has overturned California’s right-to-die law, which allows terminally ill people to take their own lives with the aid of a physician. [HuffPost]

CYBER INSANITY The White House has eliminated the position of cyber czar — less than two years after the U.S. fell prey to a massive cyber attack from Russia. [HuffPost]