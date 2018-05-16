U.S. NEWS
05/16/2018 08:19 am ET

North Korea Threatens To Cancel Trump Summit

The Morning Email: Pyongyang says it will not negotiate "unilateral nuclear abandonment."
headshot
By Paul Vale

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

TOP STORIES

Wednesday, May 16 

TRUMP’S NOBEL ON SHAKY GROUND North Korea abruptly announced Tuesday it was canceling high-level talks with Seoul to protest recent joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang said the planned June summit with President Donald Trump was also in doubt if the U.S. insists on “unilateral nuclear abandonment.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PROTESTS AGAINST ISRAEL Hundreds of people marched through Tel Aviv Tuesday to protest Israeli troops firing on Palestinian protesters in Gaza, killing 60 people. Similar demonstrations were held in the United States, the United KingdomBelgiumCanada and South Africa. [HuffPost]

DEMS SPLIT ON HASPEL Gina Haspel will likely become CIA director after two Democrats — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) — announced they intend to support her confirmation. [HuffPost]

CIA SEX ASSAULT An FBI investigation into a former CIA employee suspected of leaking a trove of secret documents to WikiLeaks has turned up pictures of the suspect sexually assaulting an unconscious friend as she lay on his bathroom floor. [HuffPost]

STIFFING TAXPAYERS Former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) has said he will not pay back the tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars he used to settle a sexual harassment suit, breaking his earlier promise. [HuffPost]

MANAFORT MISERY A federal judge has rejected Paul Manafort’s attempt to have an indictment against him dismissed by claiming that special counsel Robert Mueller was working outside his authority. [Politico

WHAT’S BREWING

FAREWELL TOM Tom Wolfe, author of “The Right Stuff” and “Bonfire of the Vanities,” has died. He was 88. [HuffPost]

WILD WINS PA. PRIMARY Susan Wild, an EMILY’s List-backed lawyer, has won the Democratic primary in the Pennsylvania swing district of Lehigh Valley. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ON THE STUMP Trump managed to turn a speech for families of fallen police officers into a political rally about immigration. [HuffPost]

‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’ Debbie Wasserman Schultz has slammed the NRA as being “just shy of a terrorist organization.” [HuffPost]

RIGHT-TO-DIE OVERTURNED A judge has overturned California’s right-to-die law, which allows terminally ill people to take their own lives with the aid of a physician. [HuffPost]

CYBER INSANITY The White House has eliminated the position of cyber czar — less than two years after the U.S. fell prey to a massive cyber attack from Russia. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

 
 
headshot
Paul Vale
Front page editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump North Korea The Morning Email Pyongyang
North Korea Threatens To Cancel Trump Summit
CONVERSATIONS