North Korea Threatens To Cancel Trump Summit

TOP STORIES
Wednesday, May 16
TRUMP’S NOBEL ON SHAKY GROUND North Korea abruptly announced Tuesday it was canceling high-level talks with Seoul to protest recent joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang said the planned June summit with President Donald Trump was also in doubt if the U.S. insists on “unilateral nuclear abandonment.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PROTESTS AGAINST ISRAEL Hundreds of people marched through Tel Aviv Tuesday to protest Israeli troops firing on Palestinian protesters in Gaza, killing 60 people. Similar demonstrations were held in the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada and South Africa. [HuffPost]
DEMS SPLIT ON HASPEL Gina Haspel will likely become CIA director after two Democrats — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) — announced they intend to support her confirmation. [HuffPost]
CIA SEX ASSAULT An FBI investigation into a former CIA employee suspected of leaking a trove of secret documents to WikiLeaks has turned up pictures of the suspect sexually assaulting an unconscious friend as she lay on his bathroom floor. [HuffPost]
STIFFING TAXPAYERS Former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) has said he will not pay back the tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars he used to settle a sexual harassment suit, breaking his earlier promise. [HuffPost]
MANAFORT MISERY A federal judge has rejected Paul Manafort’s attempt to have an indictment against him dismissed by claiming that special counsel Robert Mueller was working outside his authority. [Politico]
WHAT’S BREWING
FAREWELL TOM Tom Wolfe, author of “The Right Stuff” and “Bonfire of the Vanities,” has died. He was 88. [HuffPost]
WILD WINS PA. PRIMARY Susan Wild, an EMILY’s List-backed lawyer, has won the Democratic primary in the Pennsylvania swing district of Lehigh Valley. [HuffPost]
TRUMP ON THE STUMP Trump managed to turn a speech for families of fallen police officers into a political rally about immigration. [HuffPost]
‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’ Debbie Wasserman Schultz has slammed the NRA as being “just shy of a terrorist organization.” [HuffPost]
RIGHT-TO-DIE OVERTURNED A judge has overturned California’s right-to-die law, which allows terminally ill people to take their own lives with the aid of a physician. [HuffPost]
CYBER INSANITY The White House has eliminated the position of cyber czar — less than two years after the U.S. fell prey to a massive cyber attack from Russia. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Read this New Yorker piece on why Incels aren’t really looking for sex — they’re looking for absolute male supremacy.
A co-pilot was sucked halfway out of a broken airliner windshield after it detached at 32,000 feet.
“Yanny” or “Laurel?” It’s “that dress” all over again.
It’s impossible not to laugh watching Ryan Reynolds trade playground insults with Josh Brolin.
Here are all the canceled and renewed TV shows for 2018-2019.
Will he go, won’t he go? We explain all the drama surrounding Meghan Markle’s dad.
An Arkansas arms company that sells guns to the CIA has been trying to purchase large quantities of napalm — but they won’t say who it is for.
The Cannes Film Festival insists women can’t wear flats on the red carpet. Kristen Stewart ditched the heels anyway.
“Cobra Kai” could be YouTube Red’s first hit series. The “Karate Kid” offshoot outperformed all competition last week on Netflix and Hulu.
Here’s what the critics are saying about “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” And here’s our review of the film.
Twitter is going to limit the visibility of tweets from users who misbehave on the platform.
An actress lived for decades in a rent-controlled New York City apartment — for $28 a month.
This teen claims he visited heaven during a near-death experience.
Twitter has roasted an article that claims an individual “should have twice your salary” saved for retirement by age 35.
And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the bridesmaids and page boys for the royal wedding.
