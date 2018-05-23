Influential American Novelist Philip Roth Dies At 85

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
TOP STORIES
‘A GIANT’ Philip Roth, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who wrote “American Pastoral,” “The Human Stain” and “Portnoy’s Complaint,” has died in New York of congestive heart failure. He was 85. Here are some of the best tributes to a man whose prolific career spanned more than 50 years. [Reuters]
‘A SUBSTANTIAL CHANCE IT WON’T WORK OUT’ President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday his planned summit next month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might not go ahead after Pyongyang rowed back in recent weeks on giving up the country’s nuclear weapons. [Reuters]
TRAGIC MIKE There’s more bad news for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, with The New York Times reporting that Evgeny Freidman, Cohen’s business partner, has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in state or federal investigations. [Reuters]
DEMS LOCKED OUT Only Republican lawmakers, not Democrats, will be invited to Thursday’s meeting to review classified information relating to Trump’s suggestion the FBI might have used an informant to gather information on his 2016 election campaign. [HuffPost]
STACEY’S SUCCESS Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary in Georgia Tuesday — and could become the nation’s first black female governor. And Democrat Lupe Valdez made history in Texas by becoming the first Latina nominated to run for the state’s governorship. [HuffPost]
VOTES FOR WOMEN Fighter pilot Amy McGrath is the latest political newcomer to triumph in a Democratic primary, winning Kentucky’s swing 6th Congressional District on Tuesday. Establishment candidate Lizzie Fletcher also won, beating progressive activist Laura Moser in a Texas district Democrats hope to flip. And Gina Ortiz Jones won the Democratic nomination for a Texas U.S. House seat, and could become the first lesbian, first Iraq War veteran and first Filipina-American to represent the state in Congress. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘I DO IT TO DISCREDIT YOU’ Trump revealed to veteran CBS journalist Lesley Stahl exactly why he regularly attacks the press: “I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.” [HuffPost]
BANKING BONANZA Congress has passed a bill that rolls back regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis, weakening consumer protection and “slightly” increasing the risk of another banking collapse. [HuffPost]
SCHLOSSBERG ‘SORRY’ New York attorney Aaron Schlossberg, who was caught on film threatening to call ICE on Spanish-speaking Americans in a Midtown Manhattan restaurant, has issued a sniveling apology on Twitter, claiming his racist rant “is not the person I am.” [HuffPost]
PRESS PUSHED OUT The besieged EPA barred members of the press from attending a meeting on water contaminants at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, and one journalist was grabbed and shoved by a security guard at the event. [HuffPost]
STORE SNUB Shoppers are boycotting the Publix supermarket chain over the company’s donations to NRA-backed candidate Adam Putnam, who is running for Florida governor. [HuffPost]
HARD YARDS The NFL reportedly considered a 15-yard penalty for players who choose to kneel during the national anthem. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Newlyweds Harry and Meghan have made their first official appearance as husband and wife.
A hiker has died after falling from cables near the summit of Half Dome at Yosemite National Park.
Maddie Poppe has won “American Idol” ― and landed a boyfriend, runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.
“Foo Fighters” frontman Dave Grohl wants to apologize to the world for “massive jerk” Trump.
Ariana Grande is reportedly dating “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
Emilia Clarke’s Chewbacca impression sounds like a broken vacuum cleaner.
Season 2, Episode 6, of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is packed with Ann Coulter Doppelgangers.
Liam Neeson is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black” reboot.
A sinkhole has appeared on the north lawn of the White House, though rumors it’s an escape tunnel for Melania have been roundly denied.
James Corden has revealed the very worst part of the royal wedding ceremony — and how he nearly embarrassed himself in front of the world’s press.
How did Michael Jackson pull off that gravity-defying tilt in his 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal?”
“It’s a golden unicycle.” There’s a bad lip-reading cut of the royal wedding.
Michelle Williams film about an underground abortion clinic in the years before Roe v. Wade has landed on Amazon.
Disney has revealed the opening dates for “Star Wars”-themed sections of its parks in Florida and California.
And lingerie experts explain why it’s time to replace your old bras.
