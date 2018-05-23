Influential American Novelist Philip Roth Dies At 85

‘A GIANT’ Philip Roth, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who wrote “American Pastoral,” “The Human Stain” and “Portnoy’s Complaint,” has died in New York of congestive heart failure. He was 85. Here are some of the best tributes to a man whose prolific career spanned more than 50 years. [Reuters]

‘A SUBSTANTIAL CHANCE IT WON’T WORK OUT’ President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday his planned summit next month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might not go ahead after Pyongyang rowed back in recent weeks on giving up the country’s nuclear weapons. [Reuters]

TRAGIC MIKE There’s more bad news for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, with The New York Times reporting that Evgeny Freidman, Cohen’s business partner, has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in state or federal investigations. [Reuters]

DEMS LOCKED OUT Only Republican lawmakers, not Democrats, will be invited to Thursday’s meeting to review classified information relating to Trump’s suggestion the FBI might have used an informant to gather information on his 2016 election campaign. [HuffPost]

STACEY’S SUCCESS Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary in Georgia Tuesday — and could become the nation’s first black female governor. And Democrat Lupe Valdez made history in Texas by becoming the first Latina nominated to run for the state’s governorship. [HuffPost]

VOTES FOR WOMEN Fighter pilot Amy McGrath is the latest political newcomer to triumph in a Democratic primary, winning Kentucky’s swing 6th Congressional District on Tuesday. Establishment candidate Lizzie Fletcher also won, beating progressive activist Laura Moser in a Texas district Democrats hope to flip. And Gina Ortiz Jones won the Democratic nomination for a Texas U.S. House seat, and could become the first lesbian, first Iraq War veteran and first Filipina-American to represent the state in Congress. [HuffPost]