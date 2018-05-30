Roseanne Returns To Twitter To Push More Racism

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

TOP STORIES

Wednesday, May 30

BARR CRASH TV Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday cost the comedian more than her hit sitcom, which ABC canceled. She was also fired from her talent agency, ICM Partners. Media giant Viacom is reportedly pulling old “Roseanne” reruns from its raft of channels. And Hulu is removing her shows from its streaming service. Roseanne left Twitter ― for a few hours ― before returning to post a further cocktail of apologies and racism. Reacting to Barr’s comments, Jarrett called the tweets a “teaching moment.” [HuffPost]

‘REVERSE THE RECUSAL’ President Donald Trump reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to walkback his recusal from the special counsel’s Russia investigation, according to a report in The New York Times. The newspaper said Mueller is investigating the incident. [HuffPost]

GRAB ’EM BY THE PROFANITY Trump, whose back catalogue includes, “I did try and f**k her,” “I moved on her like a b**ch,” “She’s now got the big phony t*ts” and “Grab ’em by the p***y,” has accused rapper Jay-Z of using “filthy” language. [HuffPost]

ERIC THE FLED Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) resigned on Tuesday amid a sexual abuse scandal and allegations of campaign finance misconduct. [HuffPost]

HUGE MARIA DEATH TOLL A new Harvard study revealed that Hurricane Maria’s death toll in Puerto Rico was more than 4,600 — 70 times higher than the official estimate of 64. We explain why the study is absolutely devastating. [HuffPost]

TREY TROUNCES ‘SPYGATE’ Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News that the FBI acted appropriately when it used an informant to gather information about Trump’s campaign advisers. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

JOURNALIST GUNNED DOWN Russian journalist and vocal Putin critic Arkady Babchenko was shot dead in Ukraine, where he had fled into exile following threats to his life. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow was behind the murder. [Reuters]

‘GLOBAL PANDEMIC THREAT’ An outbreak in India of the rare and incurable Nipah virus has already killed at least 13 people, and left health services concerned it could become the next global health emergency. [HuffPost]

TRUMP’S MIDTERM MADNESS Offering zero evidence, Trump tweeted Tuesday that investigators from Mueller’s Russia probe “will be meddling” in the upcoming midterm elections. [HuffPost]

‘IT’S AVAILABLE ON THE SHELF WHEN YOU WALK INTO A GROCERY STORE’ Here’s the three-step thought process of Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.): 1. School shootings are bad but I can’t blame guns. 2. Porn is bad. 3. Blame porn for school shootings. And these people are running the country... [HuffPost]

TRADE WAR BACK ON China blasted the White House’s decision to press ahead with $50 billion imports tariffs on Chinese goods, saying Beijing was ready to fight back if Washington was looking to ignite a trade war. [Reuters]

AMERICA SPLIT OVER NFL Polling shows that Americans are close to evenly divided over the NFL’s new protest policy, which allows the league to fine teams whose players kneel on the field during the national anthem. [HuffPost]

