Roseanne Returns To Twitter To Push More Racism

TOP STORIES
Wednesday, May 30
BARR CRASH TV Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday cost the comedian more than her hit sitcom, which ABC canceled. She was also fired from her talent agency, ICM Partners. Media giant Viacom is reportedly pulling old “Roseanne” reruns from its raft of channels. And Hulu is removing her shows from its streaming service. Roseanne left Twitter ― for a few hours ― before returning to post a further cocktail of apologies and racism. Reacting to Barr’s comments, Jarrett called the tweets a “teaching moment.” [HuffPost]
‘REVERSE THE RECUSAL’ President Donald Trump reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to walkback his recusal from the special counsel’s Russia investigation, according to a report in The New York Times. The newspaper said Mueller is investigating the incident. [HuffPost]
GRAB ’EM BY THE PROFANITY Trump, whose back catalogue includes, “I did try and f**k her,” “I moved on her like a b**ch,” “She’s now got the big phony t*ts” and “Grab ’em by the p***y,” has accused rapper Jay-Z of using “filthy” language. [HuffPost]
ERIC THE FLED Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) resigned on Tuesday amid a sexual abuse scandal and allegations of campaign finance misconduct. [HuffPost]
HUGE MARIA DEATH TOLL A new Harvard study revealed that Hurricane Maria’s death toll in Puerto Rico was more than 4,600 — 70 times higher than the official estimate of 64. We explain why the study is absolutely devastating. [HuffPost]
TREY TROUNCES ‘SPYGATE’ Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News that the FBI acted appropriately when it used an informant to gather information about Trump’s campaign advisers. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
JOURNALIST GUNNED DOWN Russian journalist and vocal Putin critic Arkady Babchenko was shot dead in Ukraine, where he had fled into exile following threats to his life. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow was behind the murder. [Reuters]
‘GLOBAL PANDEMIC THREAT’ An outbreak in India of the rare and incurable Nipah virus has already killed at least 13 people, and left health services concerned it could become the next global health emergency. [HuffPost]
TRUMP’S MIDTERM MADNESS Offering zero evidence, Trump tweeted Tuesday that investigators from Mueller’s Russia probe “will be meddling” in the upcoming midterm elections. [HuffPost]
‘IT’S AVAILABLE ON THE SHELF WHEN YOU WALK INTO A GROCERY STORE’ Here’s the three-step thought process of Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.): 1. School shootings are bad but I can’t blame guns. 2. Porn is bad. 3. Blame porn for school shootings. And these people are running the country... [HuffPost]
TRADE WAR BACK ON China blasted the White House’s decision to press ahead with $50 billion imports tariffs on Chinese goods, saying Beijing was ready to fight back if Washington was looking to ignite a trade war. [Reuters]
AMERICA SPLIT OVER NFL Polling shows that Americans are close to evenly divided over the NFL’s new protest policy, which allows the league to fine teams whose players kneel on the field during the national anthem. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
- The U.S. Geological Survey’s Twitter account is advising Hawaiians not to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents from erupting Kilauea.
- Andrew Lincoln is reportedly ready to exit AMC’s “The Walking Dead” at the end of season 9.
- Ariana Grande previewed a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, called “The Light Is Coming.”
- A Fox News anchor just demolished a Trump tweet, calling it “not based in fact.”
- A video game called “Active Shooter” that simulates a school shooting has sparked outrage from victims’ families, and prompted a petition to block the game’s launch.
- Politico published an interesting piece on how the special counsel’s investigation is likely hurtling toward a conclusion. So buckle up.
- Jenna Dewan revealed that she was “very happy being a wife” before her split from “Magic Mike” actor Channing Tatum.
- America Ferrera welcomed a baby boy with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.
- Here are 9 things we get very wrong about sex.
- “The New Republic” takes a look at the legal war on Infowars’ Alex Jones, and why the victims of his right-wing conspiracy theories could have a difficult time in court.
- “Not now, not ever.” That’s the Mexican president’s response to Trump’s insistence at Tuesday’s rally in Nashville that his country will pay for the as-yet-unbuilt border wall.
- Putin critic Bill Browder posted a tweet on Wednesday, saying he’d been arrested on a Russian warrant in Spain. He was later released.
- An animal shelter in Houston has been overwhelmed by hundreds of dogs and cats who were surrendered over the Memorial Day weekend.
- These preschoolers wrote a cookbook. Their recipes are hilarious.
- And Falz’s “This Is Nigeria” absolutely nails the cover of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”