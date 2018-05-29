Veterans Group Slams Trump’s Memorial Day Tweet

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

Tuesday, May 29

‘MOST INAPPROPRIATE’ A veterans group slammed President Donald Trump’s Memorial Day tweet after he used the national holiday to honor and remember America’s fallen servicemen and women by crowing about himself. [HuffPost]

THE RUDY BOOS Rudy Giuliani attended a Yankees game in New York City on Monday to celebrate his 74th birthday — and was hit by a cascade of boos. It appears that “America’s mayor” is now the second most loathed individual in Gotham. [HuffPost]

ON-AGAIN North Korea has reportedly sent some of its top officials to both the U.S. and Singapore to make preparations for the canceled June summit that appears — for now — to be back on. Which is good news for Republicans, who are counting on a peace deal with Pyongyang to boost Trump’s poll numbers and help them during the midterms. [Reuters]

GARRETT AND COSTELLO Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) announced that he is retiring from Congress because “I feel all I do is answer questions about Donald Trump.” Rep. Thomas Garrett (R-Va.) also said he will end his bid for re-election, citing a struggle with alcoholism. Garrett had come under scrutiny in recent weeks for reportedly treating his office staff like servants. [HuffPost]

‘MR. SCISSORS’ Italy appointed former IMF economist Carlo Cottarelli — known as “Mr Scissors” for his cuts to public spending — as interim prime minister on Monday following a falling out between President Sergio Mattarella and the country’s populist parties who attempted to form a government. [The Guardian]

DEADLY FLU This flu season is about to be the deadliest on record for children. We explain why it has got so bad. [HuffPost]

WARRIORS… COME OUT TO PLAY-AY. The Golden State Warriors will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals after Steph Curry’s team staged a second-half comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 101-92. [ESPN]

WAR ON SEX WORKERS Congress is still gunning for voluntary sex workers. After taking down their websites, the government is now coming for their bank accounts. [HuffPost]

‘TRUMP’S RIGHT-HAND TROLL’ Meet Stephen Miller, Trump’s speechwriter and “right-hand troll,” who is deploying the art of provocation from the White House. [The Atlantic]

‘I WAS BEING TREATED A LOT DIFFERENT’ There’s a key reason why the birth rate in America is declining: Women are punished for having kids. [HuffPost]

‘YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO HIT ME’ The police department in Wildwood, New Jersey is investigating a viral video that showed an officer at a local beach punching a young woman in the head. [HuffPost]

BARRAGE FROM GAZA Israel’s “Iron Dome” defense system shot down one of the heaviest barrages of mortar fire from Gaza in years. [Reuters]

