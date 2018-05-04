Giuliani Warns Mueller: Stay Away From Ivanka

SCIENTISTS FLEE Six leading U.S. climate researchers have been selected for French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Make Our Planet Great Again” initiative and will move to France to carry out cutting-edge work on climate change. [HuffPost]

PRIZE POSTPONED This year’s Nobel Prize for literature has been postponed for 12 months in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish academy. [HuffPost]

HAPPY HUCKABEE White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she is “doing great” despite comedian Michelle Wolf’s slams during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Tina Fey jumped into the controversy Thursday, claiming Wolf simply “did her job.” [HuffPost]

AL GIORDANO PROBE We investigated claims veteran journalist and liberal activist Al Giordano sexually harassed young women who attended his School of Authentic Journalism. [HuffPost]

OSCAR SAYS ‘OUT’ The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has expelled Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby because they have failed to live up to its “ethical standards.” [HuffPost]

REALITY BITES The number of Americans who have gotten sick from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled from 2004 to 2016, but the CDC refuses to blame climate change. [HuffPost]

