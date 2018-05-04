Giuliani Warns Mueller: Stay Away From Ivanka

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
TOP STORIES
Friday, May 4
IVANKA OFF LIMITS Rudy Giuliani has warned special counsel Robert Mueller not to target Ivanka Trump in his probe — but said her husband, Jared Kushner, is “disposable.” Trump’s new legal chief has also said that any interview the president gives to Mueller should be limited to a few hours and specific questions about the 2016 election. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PENINSULA PULLBACK Trump has reportedly ordered the Department of Defense to draw up plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. [HuffPost]
WHITE HOUSE WARNING The Trump administration has warned Beijing against its growing militarization in the South China Sea, following reports of missile deployments to three islands in the disputed region. [CNN]
RUDY’S AWAKENING Giuliani’s revelation that Trump knew all along about the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels is yet another reminder that Trump lies all the time. Even hosts on Fox News are growing tired of the deceit, with Neil Cavuto slamming Trump Thursday: “You didn’t know about that $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did.” [HuffPost]
PROFITEER IN CHIEF The RNC and other Republican committees and candidates have spent nearly $2 million of their donors’ money at hotels and resorts that directly enrich Trump. [HuffPost]
HAWAII HELL Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Friday, with lava flows sparking mandatory evacuations in neighborhoods across the island. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
SCIENTISTS FLEE Six leading U.S. climate researchers have been selected for French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Make Our Planet Great Again” initiative and will move to France to carry out cutting-edge work on climate change. [HuffPost]
PRIZE POSTPONED This year’s Nobel Prize for literature has been postponed for 12 months in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish academy. [HuffPost]
HAPPY HUCKABEE White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she is “doing great” despite comedian Michelle Wolf’s slams during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Tina Fey jumped into the controversy Thursday, claiming Wolf simply “did her job.” [HuffPost]
AL GIORDANO PROBE We investigated claims veteran journalist and liberal activist Al Giordano sexually harassed young women who attended his School of Authentic Journalism. [HuffPost]
OSCAR SAYS ‘OUT’ The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has expelled Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby because they have failed to live up to its “ethical standards.” [HuffPost]
REALITY BITES The number of Americans who have gotten sick from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled from 2004 to 2016, but the CDC refuses to blame climate change. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Anderson Cooper was briefly speechless when a GOP strategist said he’d never heard Trump lie.
What did Pam say to Michael during the “Office” farewell episode? Actress Jenna Fischer revealed all to fans via Instagram.
Michelle Obama has embraced the nickname the “Forever First Lady.” Just don’t tell the White House.
“I don’t like to be put on blast.” Rihanna explains why she and Drake can’t be friends.
“I’ve always had anxiety.” Ryan Reynolds reveals how comedy is a self-defense mechanism to deal with stress.
Here are five alternative things to say in any awkward situation instead of “I’m sorry.”
Twitter has told its users to change their passwords, after finding an “internal defect” that could compromise security.
A school superintendent in New Jersey has been accused of pooping on the athletics field — eight separate times.
Gigi Hadid has apologized for the Vogue Italia scandal in which a “stylized bronzing effect” came off as “blackface.”
Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship really did say “Chinaperson.” And yes — it really is racist.
A waste disposal company in the U.K. may have discovered an ancient papal relic.
Why pirate radio stations have exploded all over YouTube.
This “Dirty Hillbilly” absolutely shreds on the banjo.
“Overboard,” “Tully” and “Bad Samaritan” all open at the cinemas this weekend, but “Avengers: Infinity War” will continue its domination, having already banked more than $1 billion worldwide.
And early projections suggest “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will enjoy a bumper four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend.
