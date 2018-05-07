Rudy Giuliani: Trump Could Plead The Fifth If Questioned By Mueller

Monday, May 7

THE RUDY BLUES President Donald Trump could defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller and could even invoke the Fifth should he be compelled to sit down with investigators, Rudy Giuliani claimed during another disastrous media blitz this weekend. Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti called the latest leg of Rudy’s burlesque cable news tour a “train wreck.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP FUNERAL BAN Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), reportedly nearing the end of his life, does not want Trump at his funeral. The Arizona senator has been reflecting on his time in office, and wishes he had not picked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) as a running mate in 2008. [HuffPost]

GINA TRIED TO JUMP Gina Haspel, Trump’s controversial pick to lead the CIA, reportedly tried to withdraw her nomination to avoid potential damage to the agency’s reputation. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted over the weekend that Haspel should be confirmed because she’s a woman — completely overlooking her alleged links to torture and CIA black sites. [HuffPost]

PROPAGANDA DUMP House Democrats are planning to release the 3,000 Facebook ads linked to Russia’s disinformation campaign during the 2016 presidential election. [HuffPost]

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistani interior minister, was wounded Sunday in what appears to be an assassination attempt by a gunman linked to a new ultra-religious Muslim party. [HuffPost]

VLAD’S BACK Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for another six years — his fourth term as Russian president — following a March election in which he had no serious challengers. [Reuters]