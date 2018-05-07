Rudy Giuliani: Trump Could Plead The Fifth If Questioned By Mueller

TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
Monday, May 7
THE RUDY BLUES President Donald Trump could defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller and could even invoke the Fifth should he be compelled to sit down with investigators, Rudy Giuliani claimed during another disastrous media blitz this weekend. Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti called the latest leg of Rudy’s burlesque cable news tour a “train wreck.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TRUMP FUNERAL BAN Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), reportedly nearing the end of his life, does not want Trump at his funeral. The Arizona senator has been reflecting on his time in office, and wishes he had not picked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) as a running mate in 2008. [HuffPost]
GINA TRIED TO JUMP Gina Haspel, Trump’s controversial pick to lead the CIA, reportedly tried to withdraw her nomination to avoid potential damage to the agency’s reputation. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted over the weekend that Haspel should be confirmed because she’s a woman — completely overlooking her alleged links to torture and CIA black sites. [HuffPost]
PROPAGANDA DUMP House Democrats are planning to release the 3,000 Facebook ads linked to Russia’s disinformation campaign during the 2016 presidential election. [HuffPost]
ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistani interior minister, was wounded Sunday in what appears to be an assassination attempt by a gunman linked to a new ultra-religious Muslim party. [HuffPost]
VLAD’S BACK Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for another six years — his fourth term as Russian president — following a March election in which he had no serious challengers. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
SHOVED OFF STAGE The University of Florida president has apologized after several black students were manhandled off the stage for celebrating during a graduation ceremony. [HuffPost]
‘YOU JUST WANT THIS TO GO VIRAL’ At no point did Kellyanne Conway look comfortable while trying to defend Donald Trump’s lying to Jake Tapper on CNN. [HuffPost]
BOX OFFICE MUSCLE “Avengers: Infinity War” has taken $1 billion worldwide in just 11 days, including $450 million in the U.S. [Box Office Mojo]
GUN FIGHT The NRA hates this Massachusetts gun law — because it works. [HuffPost]
BOJO BEATDOWN British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has penned an op-ed in The New York Times explaining why Donald Trump must not pull out of the Iran deal. [New York Times]
NAZI SO FAST A California Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, who praises Hitler and wants limited Jewish representation in government, was kicked out of the state’s GOP convention Saturday. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Watch “SNL’s” Michael Che completely shut down Kanye West’s slavery narrative.
-
A Florida man has been found dead after his vape pen exploded in his face.
-
The first official photographs of Prince Louis are royally special.
-
Michelle Obama explains why people calling for her to run for office are missing the point.
-
The “Westworld” mystery surrounding Peter Abernathy and the Times Square picture may have just been solved.
-
These real-life Rapunzels in China only cut their hair once in their lives.
-
Here are six things nondrinkers wish drinkers understood.
-
Donald Glover debuted Childish Gambino’s surreal “This Is America” during hosting duties on “SNL.”
-
The New Yorker goes inside Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to land an Oval Office meeting with Vladimir Putin.
-
Why can’t humans hibernate? This Ted video explains all.
-
A gunman who targeted cars on a Georgia highway Friday “idolized” the suspected shooter in the Parkland, Florida, massacre, police said.
-
Is your iPhone reinforcing sexism? Of course it is.
-
Read every one of these 37 tweets about potty training.
-
Here are some Mother’s Day breakfast ideas that are almost impossible to screw up.
-
And Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace are about to light up the Met Gala — all at once.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!