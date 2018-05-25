Trump Canceled The Summit, Worried North Korea Would Beat Him To It

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

TOP STORIES

Friday, May 25

‘TRUMP TOOK THE BAIT’ On Thursday, Donald Trump canceled his June summit with Kim Jong Un, with NBC reporting the president was worried Pyongyang would cancel before he did. Experts told us Kim “baited Trump into pulling out” ― isolating the U.S. from its Asian allies and indefinitely postponing talks of Pyongyang’s denuclearization. North Korea responded Friday, saying it was still open for negotiations despite the cancellation. [HuffPost]

‘PEOPLE ARE SO AFRAID TO TALK ABOUT IT’ Meet some of the undecideds — the 17 percent of voters who have yet to make up their mind in Ireland’s abortion referendum. If you’re unsure of what’s happening today in Ireland, here’s what the vote is about and why it matters. [HuffPost]

HE ‘KEPT TRYING TO LIFT UP MY SKIRT’ Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment, with eight women telling CNN they have been victims of the actor’s inappropriate behavior. The Oscar-winning actor responded on Thursday, saying “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.” [HuffPost]

CANADA BOMB BLAST More than a dozen people were injured Thursday after a bomb exploded in an Indian restaurant in a Toronto suburb. [Reuters]

TIME’S UP FOR HARVEY Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD Friday for sex crimes following an investigation of alleged sexual abuse and harassment. [HuffPost]

BIG BROTHER IS LISTENING Amazon admitted that an Alexa device recorded the private conversation of a Portland, Ore., family — then sent the audio to a random person in their contacts list. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

NFL SHAME Police have killed at least 378 black Americans since 2016, when quarterback Colin Kaepernick first started to kneel — a protest that has now been banned by the NFL. [HuffPost]

‘SPYGATE’ SHAMBLES Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said the president will not agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller until the White House sees a report on “spygate.” [HuffPost]

‘THIS IS MY COUNTRY’ A California woman has been caught on tape making a racist face at an Asian-American serviceman and shouting, “Chinese ugly” and “this is not your f**king country.” [HuffPost]

STONE DEMANDED HILLARY DIRT A report claims that Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone pressured an acquaintance to ask WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for “damaging” emails on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. [HuffPost]

DOLEZAL FRAUD CHARGE Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP official who was outed as a white woman pretending to be black, is facing felony charges of welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance. [HuffPost]

PRUITT’S ANTI-WOMEN PAST Before he was Trump’s embattled EPA chief, Scott Pruitt twice introduced anti-abortion bills that gave men “property rights” over fetuses. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO