Trump Filing Shows He Paid Cohen, After Cohen Paid Stormy

FILE HEIST The whistleblower who leaked the financial records of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen did so after discovering that two files had disappeared from a government database. [HuffPost]

‘CROSSFIRE HURRICANE’ A New York Times report details the early days of a secret FBI probe into possible Trump campaign collusion that only five officials knew about. [New York Times]

BANNON TRIED TO SUPPRESS BLACK VOTE Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie told senators former Trump adviser Steve Bannon wanted to incite a “culture war” and the company actively worked to suppress the black vote. [HuffPost]

STONE’S SOCIAL GUY SUBPOENAED Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued two subpoenas to a social media expert who worked for Trump adviser Roger Stone during the 2016 presidential campaign. [Reuters]

‘HETWASHED’ The trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the forthcoming biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has been slammed for ignoring the singer’s homosexuality. [HuffPost]

CHINESE LIFTOFF China has launched its first privately developed rocket, the latest milestone in the country’s ambitious space exploration program. [Reuters]