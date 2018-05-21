Trump Demands Justice Department Investigate Whether His Campaign Was 'Infiltrated'

Monday, May 21

TRUMP TWITTER SESSIONS SPY President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets Sunday, saying he intends to direct the Department of Justice to investigate whether his 2016 campaign was “infiltrated” by the government under orders of officials in the Obama administration. The president also urged “real Americans” to get “tough” on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

‘SHE REPEATEDLY TOLD HIM NO’ The mother of one of the victims of Friday’s Texas school shooting said her daughter was targeted because she rejected the shooter’s advances, while two parents who also lost children to campus gun violence slammed the GOP for offering “moronic” platitudes rather than gun control. Capping the insanity, incoming NRA president Oliver North blamed Ritalin and a “culture of violence” for the repeated school massacres — not guns. [HuffPost]

TRADE WAR ‘ON HOLD’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the U.S. trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement. [Reuters]

FALL FINISH? Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the special counsel expects to wrap up the portion of his Russia probe focusing on the president’s potential obstruction of justice by September, according to the The New York Times. [HuffPost

MADURO RE-ELECTED Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro was elected to a new six-year term Sunday, which could trigger a new round of Western sanctions against the socialist government. [Reuters]

‘THIS WAS HIS HUNTING GROUND’ Actress Asia Argento gave a stunning speech at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, beginning with the line: “I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here.” [HuffPost]