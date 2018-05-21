Trump Demands Justice Department Investigate Whether His Campaign Was 'Infiltrated'

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
TOP STORIES
Monday, May 21
TRUMP TWITTER SESSIONS SPY President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets Sunday, saying he intends to direct the Department of Justice to investigate whether his 2016 campaign was “infiltrated” by the government under orders of officials in the Obama administration. The president also urged “real Americans” to get “tough” on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
‘SHE REPEATEDLY TOLD HIM NO’ The mother of one of the victims of Friday’s Texas school shooting said her daughter was targeted because she rejected the shooter’s advances, while two parents who also lost children to campus gun violence slammed the GOP for offering “moronic” platitudes rather than gun control. Capping the insanity, incoming NRA president Oliver North blamed Ritalin and a “culture of violence” for the repeated school massacres — not guns. [HuffPost]
TRADE WAR ‘ON HOLD’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the U.S. trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement. [Reuters]
FALL FINISH? Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the special counsel expects to wrap up the portion of his Russia probe focusing on the president’s potential obstruction of justice by September, according to the The New York Times. [HuffPost
MADURO RE-ELECTED Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro was elected to a new six-year term Sunday, which could trigger a new round of Western sanctions against the socialist government. [Reuters]
‘THIS WAS HIS HUNTING GROUND’ Actress Asia Argento gave a stunning speech at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, beginning with the line: “I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here.” [HuffPost]
BATALI UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION Celebrity chef Mario Batali, who has been accused by at least 11 women of sexual misconduct, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the New York Police Department into allegations of criminal sexual misconduct. [HuffPost]
SORCERER’S STONE Trump ally Roger Stone said he is “prepared” to be hit with a “conjured up” indictment from the special counsel. [HuffPost]
‘ARE THOSE DREADLOCKS ON MEGHAN’S MOTHER?’ German public broadcaster ZDF has been hammered for its “racist” coverage of Britain’s royal wedding, in which it repeatedly called Meghan Markle and black wedding guests “exotic.” [HuffPost]
‘NOT IN MY LANE’ Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow dodged a question about the president’s threats against Amazon, saying the controversy is “not in my lane.” [HuffPost]
TOXIC CLOUD Authorities warned that lava flows from Kilauea’s volcanic eruption could produce noxious clouds of acid fumes, steam and tiny, glass-like particles if they reach the Pacific Ocean. [Reuters]
HATS OFF TO HILLARY Hillary Clinton tipped a Russian fur hat at her Yale commencement speech — a nod to allegations of election collusion between Trump and the Kremlin. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced the name of their baby boy with an Instagram photo.
-
We went to Salisbury, England, to see how the small town is recovering after the alleged assassination attempt of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
-
Florida police are investigating an altercation in which a plane passenger allegedly punched a deaf pregnant woman in her stomach over a complaint about her service dog.
-
We met up with Kathryn Newton, the boldest teen on TV.
-
Read GQ’s interview with Paul Schrader, the legendary screenwriter and director behind “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “American Gigolo,” who has a stunning new film out.
-
This woman started answering back to her catcallers.
-
The Daily Beast has been looking into the “titanic challenge” of trying to have babies on Mars.
-
“Deadpool 2” has taken more than $300 million worldwide in its opening weekend — the third-biggest debut of the year behind Marvel blockbusters “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther.”
-
Starbucks has announced a new policy of inclusivity that will permit anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, regardless of whether they’ve bought anything.
-
Yes — “Westworld” just subtly teased that baby theory.
-
Tina Fey tried out for the “Mean Girls” musical on “SNL.”
-
This is how Harry and Meghan honored Princess Diana at the royal wedding.
-
A Russian marketing agency is offering restaurants fake reviews on TripAdvisor ahead of the World Cup.
-
These volunteers have rescued hundreds of animals from lava flows in Hawaii.
-
And we asked the American public to settle five of the internet’s dumbest debates. They obliged.
