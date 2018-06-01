Trump's Tariffs Could Cost Millions Of American Jobs

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
Friday, June 1
STEELY DON Mexico has hit back at the tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump announced Thursday, imposing its own tax on pork, apples, grapes, cheeses and steel — all products from U.S. Heartland states that supported Trump in the 2016 election. Canada and the European Union said they would also fight the tariffs, sparking fears of a global trade war, while the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned that Trump’s position could put 2.6 million American jobs at risk. [Reuters]
PEDOPHILE PREACHES ‘BENEVOLENT WHITE SUPREMACY’ Nathan Larson is a 37-year-old accountant from Charlottesville, Virginia, who is running for Congress as an independent candidate in his native state. He is also a pedophile, as he admitted to us on Thursday. Larson’s campaign manifesto includes protecting gun ownership rights, establishing free trade and protecting “benevolent white supremacy,” as well as legalizing incestuous marriage and child pornography. [HuffPost]
BARR AT THE END OF THE WORLD Roseanne Barr claims she begged the president of the Disney-ABC Television Group to not cancel her show after she posted a racist tweet mocking former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Asked for reaction to the show’s cancellation, actor John Goodman said: “I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.” [HuffPost]
CLEMENCY CLOWN CAR Conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza will be pardoned by Trump for a campaign finance violation he pleaded guilty to in 2014. Here are some of the racist crank’s greatest hits. [HuffPost]
FIELDS OF GOLD Sally Field had a strong take on the uproar about late-night host Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump that word. Earlier, Chelsea Clinton highlighted the hypocrisy in the right-wing outrage after advertisers fled “Full Frontal” and the White House leaned on TBS to cancel the show. [HuffPost]
WHEN THE PUNISHMENT FEELS LIKE A CRIME Read our latest Highline longread on convicted rapist Brock Turner’s twisted legacy — and a Stanford professor’s relentless pursuit of justice. [HuffPost]
‘HATE 24-7’ We expose Amy Jane Mekelburg, Trump’s loudest anti-Muslim Twitter troll, who tweets “hate 24-7” from Fishkill, New York. [HuffPost]
‘THERE IS NO REPUBLICAN PARTY’ Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said the Republican Party is “taking a nap somewhere,” claiming “There is no Republican Party … There’s a Trump Party.” [HuffPost]
HOO JOY! MSNBC host Joy Reid’s infamous and now-defunct blog is back in the news after BuzzFeed unearthed two controversial posts she apparently wrote in 2006 and 2007 which feature a 9/11 conspiracy theory and a manipulated image of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) as a mass shooter. So far, the network has remained silent on the new controversy. [HuffPost]
RED FLAG RESEARCH A study on data from Connecticut and Indiana found a link between “Red Flag” laws and a decline in gun suicides. [HuffPost]
’WHAT I’M GOING TO DO TO YOU IS GOING TO BE F****** DISGUSTING’ That’s how Trump attorney Michael Cohen threatened a reporter in response to a question about a rape claim. [HuffPost]
‘WE NEED PROBLEM SOLVERS AND LEADERS’ The most interesting Democratic primary no one is talking about is in New Mexico, where big money is shaking up a clash between veterans, Latinas and Native Americans. [HuffPost]
