Violence Erupts Ahead Of U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

ALL THE WRONG MOVES Israel celebrated Sunday in preparation for the U.S. Embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem — a move so at odds with the global consensus that most international envoys skipped a reception for the event hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Violence erupted Monday on the Gaza border, with more Palestinian protesters expected to demonstrate on the frontier later today. One Fox News host is happy though — Jeanine Pirro claimed Sunday that President Donald Trump had fulfilled a Biblical prophecy by calling in the movers. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN Trump, who spent his much of his presidential campaign promising to secure jobs to the forgotten men and women of America’s heartland, vowed Sunday to help Chinese phone company ZTE because “too many jobs in China” are being lost. [Reuters]

TACHE THREAT National security adviser John Bolton has warned that Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal could result in sanctions on companies based in Europe. In Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country remains committed to the 2015 deal, while his foreign minister hoped the pact could be redesigned without Washington as a member. [HuffPost]

LEAK PIQUE Sarah Huckabee Sanders berated White House staffers over the weekend for leaking the conversation in which an aide mocked John McCain for his ailing health. The details of that dressing down, predictably, leaked to the press. Reacting to the original disclosure, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the comment was “disgusting” and the White House should apologize. [HuffPost]

‘WARNING IGNORED’ Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti posted pictures on Twitter over the weekend showing Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen with a man who appears to be a Qatari banker accused of bribing Washington lawmakers. [HuffPost]

INDONESIA ATTACKS At least 11 people died and dozens were injured after suicide bombers attacked three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia. [HuffPost]

