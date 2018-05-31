U.S. To N.Korea: Show Us Disarmament Plans Or No Summit

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
TOP STORIES
Thursday, May 31
SHOW ME THE MISSILES During a Wednesday meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top Pyongyang official Kim Yong-chol, the U.S. reportedly insisted that North Korea lay out its disarmament plan if the June summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is to go ahead. [HuffPost]
FINDING MEMO Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe reportedly handed special counsel Robert Mueller a confidential memo detailing the firing of his predecessor, James Comey, as part of a probe into possible obstruction of justice by the president. [The New York Times]
WEINSTEIN INDICTED Disgraced studio executive Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act, crimes he allegedly committed in 2004 and 2013 against two women. [HuffPost]
VICTORY FOR VIRGINIANS Virginia lawmakers pushed through Medicaid expansion for the state following years of resistance from the GOP — a move that should extend health coverage to some 400,000 low-income Virginians. [HuffPost]
I AM THE RUSS-URRECTION Russian journalist and Putin critic Arkady Babchenko, who was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds Tuesday, turned up a day later at a press conference, his death “faked” by Ukrainian intelligence officials in order to unearth an assassination plot. [HuffPost]
‘I KNEW THIS WOULD NOT END WELL’ Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold said Wednesday the comedian wanted her television show to be canceled. We talked to a writers’ assistant who worked on the sitcom to find out what happened behind the scenes. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CHECK THE ATTIC! First Lady Melania Trump, currently playing Bertha Mason in the White House Gothic tragedy, posted a tweet Wednesday chiding the press for questioning her reclusiveness. Raising suspicions, the tweet was penned in exactly the same unlettered idiom that has become her husband’s trademark. Social media users were unconvinced. [HuffPost]
‘KIM THONG UN’ The New York Post just got ripped for its “sexist and pathetic” cover featuring Trump and Kim Kardashian, who was at the White House Wednesday to talk prison reform (yes — you read that right). [HuffPost]
‘ME, ME, ME’ Trump reacted to news that ABC had canned “Roseanne” after its star posted a tweet comparing a person of color to a monkey by suggesting he was the real victim in all of this. [HuffPost]
A ‘STARTING POINT’ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) proposed some modest reform of firearm laws in response to the fatal shooting of 10 people at Santa Fe High School earlier this month. [HuffPost]
‘HOW DO I KNOW THAT YOU’RE THE MOTHER?’ This mom blasted Southwest Airlines for asking that she “prove” her biracial son was indeed hers. [HuffPost]
‘I’M GOING TO BE THE NEXT SCHOOL SHOOTER’ Nikolas Cruz, the teen charged with shooting 17 people dead at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, boasted of plans to commit mass murder in a series of cellphone videos recorded before the rampage. [Reuters]
BEFORE YOU GO
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders choked up during Wednesday’s White House press briefing after a child asked her a question about school shootings.
- These 24 marriage tweets will probably make you LOL.
- Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their romance official, with the “Saturday Night Live” star posting a photo of the duo on Instagram dressed up as characters from “Harry Potter.”
- This country is about to become the first in the world to roll out free national public transport.
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in June.
- Horror author Stephen King has some sage words for how to deal with Trump voters.
- This awesome single mom just graduated from Harvard Law School.
- Ten divorced men talk about the moment they knew their marriage was over.
- “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead at the age of 38.
- These are the ugly sneakers everyone is wearing this summer.
- Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar, who accepted his Pulitzer Prize at Columbia University Wednesday.
- An 8-year-old boy stopped traffic to help an elderly woman climb some stairs.
- Pompeii’s unluckiest man, who survived the eruption only to be hit by a massive rock, got a second life on the Internet — 2,000 years later.
- James Marsden has reportedly signed up to star in Paramount’s live-action animation hybrid about the classic video game character “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
- Here are 5 foolproof ways to outsmart scammers when traveling this summer.
- GQ takes a look inside the tortured mind of Dan Harmon, the creator of “Rick and Morty.”
- And we were left astounded by this rare color footage of Robert Wadlow, the tallest man to ever live.