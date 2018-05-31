U.S. To N.Korea: Show Us Disarmament Plans Or No Summit

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

TOP STORIES

Thursday, May 31

SHOW ME THE MISSILES During a Wednesday meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top Pyongyang official Kim Yong-chol, the U.S. reportedly insisted that North Korea lay out its disarmament plan if the June summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is to go ahead. [HuffPost]

FINDING MEMO Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe reportedly handed special counsel Robert Mueller a confidential memo detailing the firing of his predecessor, James Comey, as part of a probe into possible obstruction of justice by the president. [The New York Times]

WEINSTEIN INDICTED Disgraced studio executive Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act, crimes he allegedly committed in 2004 and 2013 against two women. [HuffPost]

VICTORY FOR VIRGINIANS Virginia lawmakers pushed through Medicaid expansion for the state following years of resistance from the GOP — a move that should extend health coverage to some 400,000 low-income Virginians. [HuffPost]

I AM THE RUSS-URRECTION Russian journalist and Putin critic Arkady Babchenko, who was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds Tuesday, turned up a day later at a press conference, his death “faked” by Ukrainian intelligence officials in order to unearth an assassination plot. [HuffPost]

‘I KNEW THIS WOULD NOT END WELL’ Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold said Wednesday the comedian wanted her television show to be canceled. We talked to a writers’ assistant who worked on the sitcom to find out what happened behind the scenes. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

CHECK THE ATTIC! First Lady Melania Trump, currently playing Bertha Mason in the White House Gothic tragedy, posted a tweet Wednesday chiding the press for questioning her reclusiveness. Raising suspicions, the tweet was penned in exactly the same unlettered idiom that has become her husband’s trademark. Social media users were unconvinced. [HuffPost]

‘KIM THONG UN’ The New York Post just got ripped for its “sexist and pathetic” cover featuring Trump and Kim Kardashian, who was at the White House Wednesday to talk prison reform (yes — you read that right). [HuffPost]

‘ME, ME, ME’ Trump reacted to news that ABC had canned “Roseanne” after its star posted a tweet comparing a person of color to a monkey by suggesting he was the real victim in all of this. [HuffPost]

A ‘STARTING POINT’ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) proposed some modest reform of firearm laws in response to the fatal shooting of 10 people at Santa Fe High School earlier this month. [HuffPost]

‘HOW DO I KNOW THAT YOU’RE THE MOTHER?’ This mom blasted Southwest Airlines for asking that she “prove” her biracial son was indeed hers. [HuffPost]

‘I’M GOING TO BE THE NEXT SCHOOL SHOOTER’ Nikolas Cruz, the teen charged with shooting 17 people dead at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, boasted of plans to commit mass murder in a series of cellphone videos recorded before the rampage. [Reuters]

BEFORE YOU GO