The Most Important People for Entrepreneurs to Listen to

Answer by Heather Wilde, Unicorn Whisperer, Coach, CTO of ROCeteer, Former Evernote Exec (2008-2014), on Quora:

As my dear friend Phil Libin likes to say - feedback is good for telling you what you’re doing wrong, but a terrible indicator of anything else.

And boy, did I get feedback.

The problem was, I was getting a lot of it, from all directions, and so much of it was encouraging.

People were saying how great I was doing. How awesome what I was working on was. How amazing everything I’d do would be. How I was going to change the world and make an impact, and all that jazz.

So, when the economy collapsed, and the world turned on us overnight, and the impact we made turned out to be a resounding “THUD”, it didn’t make any sense.

If we were going to change the world, then why did they leave us?

If we were so amazing, why didn’t we survive amongst all the other failures?

If everything was wonderful - why were we out of jobs?

It seems such an easy thing to say in hindsight - people were being polite, or they were encouraging us out of love, or duty, or friendship. But, honestly - that’s useless in business.

We need to know what’s wrong in order to correct it and be better, do better, make the best product.

If you love our product, that’s awesome. I’m pleased.

But what I learned is that I’m more interested in the people who don’t. Everyone who I haven’t made happy, I want to hear from you. I’m going to spend time on you to make sure that those outlier cases are taken care of.

For every one person who has an issue and voices it, there are at least 10 times that many who didn’t bother to speak up.

My success has been predicated on providing excellent customer service, because all companies are in the business of serving people. And without people, there are no companies.