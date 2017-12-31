The Most Important Question To Ask

Joel Weldon

When someone contacts you and says they want you to speak, hopefully your immediate answer will be “yes I’d be thrilled to talk to your group.” The date is set, the venue, time and subject are agreed to and you’re all set. Sounds like a great plan, right? That’s what I thought before I hired Joel Weldon as my speaking skills guide to help me build my business through speaking and position me as a thought leader. That’s exactly the mindset you should have. Be willing and enthusiastic to speak to any group that fits your target audience profile. Yet, in some cases, good things can happen for you even if the audience isn’t exactly your niche or avatar. Remember, a women’s charity event might not seem like a fit if your target audience is “C” level corporate executives. Yet, if most of those women are married and they do charity work, their husbands could very well be “C” level executives. Plus, many of those women run businesses and could also be “C” level executives. So, get out and speak at every opportunity you have.

Now for the lesson I learned from Joel Weldon about the most important question you need to ask before you speak. When you finish reading this article you’ll know what that question is and why it’s so important. Plus, you’ll have an exact mental picture of what else to ask. Using this easy to use tool will have you feeling even more excited about speaking. Here’s how I learned it with a story in Joel Weldon’s Ultimate Speaking System.

Imagine you’re an expert on nutrition and fitness and you’ve been asked to speak to 100 people about your passion, your expertise and your business. What will you talk about? Let’s say for fitness, would you discuss cardio workouts? Crossfit activities? Triathlons? Marathons? Swimming? Sounds good but, like me, you failed to ask the most important question you need to ask. “Who is the audience?”

What if those 100 people were athletes 20 to 30 years old? You’d be on target. What if they were seniors 80+ years old? Or pregnant mothers? Or obese high school students? Not very relevant cardio ideas like crossfit and triathlons.

Of course, this is an exaggeration, but when Joel passed that situation to me as a millennial interested in health and fitness, I assumed I’d talk about what I do, so eat right and stay fit. No! No! It’s not about us. It’s about our audience, connecting with them…where they are. As a thought leader, you’re the expert…that’s why you’re speaking. Your audience isn’t. So, you start your speaking process with “Who is the audience?”

When I learned this important lesson from Joel Weldon it was my first time speaking at Genius Network about using blogs to build your email list. I thought I knew exactly who my audience was—successful entrepreneurs who wanted to grow their business and impact the world. Well, I was right…sort of, but not completely. Joel taught me to dig even deeper, such as finding out what percentage are bloggers? Are they building email lists? Do they even know what blogging is? Wow, what a wake-up call. It’s so simple, yet so helpful if you really want to connect to your audience.

Seek detailed audience demographics. How many men vs. women? Age range? Experience & knowledge of your subject? Why are they there? What are they looking for? Yes, this takes time, effort and energy, but trust me, it will be worth it.