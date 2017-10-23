The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 7: John Malloy, BlueRun Ventures

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with John Malloy, a General Partner and co-founder of BlueRun Ventures.

Waze

John Malloy was an early investor in Waze, the popular navigation app that even preceded the App Store (and still is one of 65 million dedicated users). It was ultimately acquired by Google in 2013 for $1.1 billion. Cha-ching!

Speaking on the topic of globalization, John talks about how when Waze, which was founded in Israel, spread to across national borders, the team noticed that each country adopted the app in a distinct way. Interestingly, although it was a global product, it was being used slightly differently in sectors across the world.

Waze’s decision to expand into the US and set up shop in Silicon Valley was fueled by its desire to capture the market here, which it certainly did; it got exposure and found support among large platforms like Apple.

John talks, in general, about the attractiveness of the Valley, with a greater focus and concentration of opportunity in tech here than anywhere in the world, allowing a company to play on the largest stage. As Shakespeare once wrote a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, “All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely entrepreneurs; They have their exits and their funding rounds.”

Competing with the larger players

Speaking from experience, John elaborated on how the attention of larger companies can be a double-edged sword. Apple was a partner of Waze in the beginning, but the team soon became wary that the tech giant would squash them. John remembers having a not-so-positive conversation with Noam Bardin (Waze’s CEO at the time) the night Apple Maps launched, coaching him “You have to do your best and assume the other side will do their best, but large companies often miss,” and it turns out, such was the case with Apple and maps.

The Role of VCs

“There’s no monopoly on innovation - it can happen anywhere. You have to have belief and access to people. In a small way, I think that’s what we do and I do. We create a bridge to try to tell them what’s possible and give them access to markets and talent that enables them to have a chance.”

John talks about the advantages of coming from a small market, particularly because it forces you to think differently and be nimble. Likening a startup to a game board, John remarks that you have to think about what resources you have and play you hand as best as you can:

“If you’re starting a small company, turn it into an advantage. Think outside your borders. Don’t be content with that first, local customer. Understand that you need to go get those big customers.”

Finding Great Startups

Circling back to the point about diversity of ideas, John adds:

“Intellectual innovation and intellectual property has always originated everywhere in the globe, but what we tend to remembers whose the winner and large markets define the winner.”

Attributing this bedrock belief to his self-proclaimed status as a student of intellectual property, John’s unique ability to peer outside the Silicon Valley bubble has enabled him to find game-changing companies across the world.

Providing an interesting perspective on why some companies pioneer innovation in a field while others often get the credit, John gives the example of the mobile phone industry and how all that people really talk about today is Apple. Although there were a plethora of other mobile phone companies and innovation that preceded it, the power of what Apple did and the charismatic leader it had transformed our expectation about the iPhone, and thus shaped our view of the sector as a whole.

“If you look at television, telephone, radio, there’s many, many fathers (and hopefully soon, mothers) of these great technological innovations that happen in lots and lots of places, but the point is you want to be the person who creates the company that leverages that innovation and builds whatever everyone remembers…It’s a global race, but the winning market and the winning company define the narrative”

When did you realize mobile was the future?

It was on a long walk with a friend in 1992 in Washington DC when John realized mobile was the next big thing. John saw around the corner before others even knew a corner existed.

How do young people get into the industry?

John attributes his entry into the industry to serendipity: He was working for Nokia at the time when they had introduced an internal program to teach executives about venture capital. The folks at Nokia asked John to teach a module in the course since he had come from a startup and was responsible for corporate development at the time. As they say, the rest is history.

“If you’re going to go into early stage venture capital, the single best thing you can do is take a chance: join a startup, be part of the process and understand venture capital is just a tiny, tiny part of building a company and it’s actually about learning about building a team, working with the right people, making good choices every day, and under a lot of pressure. That’s really the best way to learn. After you do that, it’s much easier to be an investor because you then have some background. So when you’re in those moments of darkness, when you have to make decisions, you have that experience to reply upon. I think it’s really tough to just go into it immediately from school…I could not have done that”

Notable Misses

John points to Yelp as a notable company he passed at the time because he didn’t understands their go-to-market as well.

Typical day

John starts his day early. Unlike hundreds of millions of people across the world, he doesn’t check Facebook before getting out of bed; rather, the first thing he does is look at all the messages that came in the night before from his CEOs.

He figures out what's on fire and if everything is sane on that front and if he doesn't have to hop on long phone calls (thank god for unlimited calling plans nowadays), he has breakfast meetings, typically at Cafe Borrone, right up the street. He likes the nice, relaxed atmosphere of the Californian restaurant.

While on the topic of restaurants, I brought up the famous Buck’s of Woodside joint - perhaps the most famous restaurant in Silicon Valley because of it’s long history. Below is a fun, little anecdote, as told by John. He begins with a preface on pivoting:

“How you start your business isn’t necessarily where you end up. That’s where you need experience to be flexible as you make changes. The broader concepts that you invest in or drive your organization should always be with you, but how you go to market, what’s important, etc - those things change. And so… PayPal was originally named Cofinity and their initial product was an infrared transfer from device to device. This predates you - you definitely weren’t using devices then. The Palm Pilot was the rage. So when we did the Series A investment, Peter Thiel asked if we would stage an event at Buck’s and had us beam (from a device to a device) our investment.

The name Cofinity was changed to PayPal when it merged with Elon Musk’s X.com in 2000.

Finding PayPal and What John Looks For in an Investment

I couldn't resist asking James how he managed to stumble upon the PayPal Mafia, to which he responded that 3 different people had pinged him, telling him about the company. There was a tremendous amount of energy from the team (which John says is what typically excites him) and a large market opportunity, the 2 most typical things John seeks out in an investment.

How to reach John:

“The best way to get to any VC, and certainly me is through my entrepreneurs. Try to get on the schedule of the CEO of one of those companies and impress them. That’s absolutely the best way to get to me”

Memorable quotes:

“The benefit of what I get to do is we don’t predict the future. We get to participate in it as it happens at the edge of it.”

