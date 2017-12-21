The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 11: Leah Scanlan, Khosla Ventures

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with Leah Scanlan, an Operating Partner at Khosla Ventures.

Leah splits her focus between both helping Khosla’s portfolio companies recruit top talent and strengthening the Khosla brand, already considered among the top in the Valley.

On the portfolio company side, Leah likens her role to “part consultant, advisor, and mentor,” shining light on what’s needed to excel in today’s hyper-competitive environment.

“I probably spent 30-40% of my time interacting and working with the entrepreneurs at these companies, helping them as they think through growth, executive hiring, training, management, development, and any possible question that comes up as they try to scale.”

Leah help entrepreneurs map out various parts of their business as they plan to grow. For example, she’ll chart out a roadmap of critical times to bring top-tier executives into the team.

“The other 30-40% of my time is helping Khosla as a firm think about making the best connections with the best people - continuing to get our brand and business out there: what we’re investing in, what we’re looking at, what we’re excited about. And then helping to attract great entrepreneurs and executives to the firm, and we do that in a number of ways.”

Khosla builds its brand in a plethora of ways, whether it be through networking events, round-tables, conferences, or interviews. Her work has enabled the firm to attract some of the premier startups of their day, like: DoorDash, Instacart, Vox Media, Square, GroupMe, Wattpad, Affirm, Boosted Boards, Color Genomics, Everlane, Hyperloop Technologies, Nutanix, OSCAR, RingCentral, and Stripe, among others.

How do you find executives?

“In general, you tend to start to build relationships with great executives and that lead to introductions to other executives who they think really highly of…Networking is probably 99% of what we do as operators, investors, and recruiters.”

Leah is a seasoned veteran in the recruiting space, having been a partner at Daversa Partners from 2007-2015, where she worked with some of the top tech companies in the country: Groupon, Twitter, Gilt, Square, Airbnb, Uber, Dropbox, Refinery29, Redfin, Yelp, AOL, Etsy, Shazam, Lending Club, Rent the Runway, and Snapchat.

What Leah notices in an interview:

When asked what are some of the traits she looks for when evaluating potential hires, other than the technical and management know-how, Leah brought up personality and communication skills:

“Any time you are introducing a candidate or thinking about finding an executive for a company, the skills are very interchangeable, often. I think the thing that makes most of them stand out or right for a company is culture-, chemistry-, and personality-fit. I think skills transfer very well: a terrific executive at Twitter could be the same great executive and have the same great success at Snapchat, and be just as useful. I think the biggest differentiation is the culture of those businesses. The people are so differentness and so ultimately, that person might be more successful at Snapchat or Twitter, or vice versa.”

The culture of certain companies might be conducive to and embracing of a particular personality type. That’s why recruiting at the executive level takes a keen eye (and skill) - the cultural nuances of every company and individual are so different, that finding the right fit is often a high-stakes challenge.

How do companies retain culture as they grow?

Leah tells many of Khosla’s portfolio companies that culture is the most important thing they can embed in a business early:

“If you haven’t embedded a culture that’s built around people, best practices, & training, developing, and recruiting people, then it’s going to be very hard to sustain as as you scale and grow…Embedding a culture of people and caring about people and talent, and making everyone on the organization feel like there’s development is one of the most important things you can do early.”

Embedding a culture starts from the top-down: the founder and CEO have to set the example so that it’s evident that people are the most important part to the business, and then reiterating to hiring managers and people joining the startup allows you to retain culture as you scale.

“Your business is only as good as your people and businesses will succeed or fail based on that.”

An average day:

An interesting nugget that came up when I inquired about Leah about a typical day is that:

“I think I’ve done more walking meetings since I moved out to the West Coast than I ever did anywhere else, which is always fun if you’re not wearing high heels.”

Leah talks about how they’re a great way to get someone out of their environment and get to know the individual. Also, if you take a look at the rapid-fire questions at the end of the interview, you can see Khosla Ventures’ beautiful, expansice outdoors space, conveniently located yards from Leah’s office and prime for a mid summers nights dream walking meeting.

Changes in the industry:

“I think ultimately, because so much of recruiting is about the people aspect of it, companies like Hired and LinkedIn that continue to innovate in this space will help create efficiency and process in the recruiting world, but I don’t think they will replace the people aspects of it.”

Don’t worry - automation isn’t here to take everyone’s jobs. After all, it’d be ironic if VCs invested in startups that eliminated the needs for them :)

What drew you to the talent sector?

“I like to learn about people. I like to talk to people. I like feeling like I can add some value to their career decisions or how they're thinking about long-term moves. I think there’s something fulfilling about connecting a great executive with a great company and watching the success that’s created there.”

Leah finds it rewarding to working alongside a young entrepreneur whose never built a team or business before, sitting down and help them think though topics like training and development, which might not be top-of-mind when they start out on their entrepreneurial journey.

Leah added that she wasn’t built for sitting at a desk all day - she loves meeting and making connections with individuals who’ll have a game-changing effect on the outcome of a business.

Spending time out there and having conversations with these types of individuals is what ultimately drew her to the field and enables her to continue succeeding and being excited about what she does.

Hobbies:

An avid reader, Leah is a murder mysteries aficionado - she’ll devour books of the genre when she’s on the beach and relaxing, but a significant portion of her reading time is allocated towards material about entrepreneurs, people she’s worked with, and general content that pushes people to think beyond what they’re doing.

An outdoors person, Leah is also a tennis and running enthusiast, helped by the year-round California sunshine.

Women and diversity in Silicon Valley:

When asked her opinion on why there are so few women in the venture community, and tech in general, Leah asserts it’s an awareness problem, rather than a pipeline problem or a bias in recruiting.

“Women might be less aware of the opportunities, seek them out less, or don’t know they exist. I think it’s not a pipeline issue. There are amazing women in tech, in the VC world, and amazing female entrepreneurs and we have a lot of them in our portfolio, but for whatever reason, I’ve found theres a lack of awareness on really understanding or becoming involved in all the ways they can play a part in companies at the top level, so I’d like to see more awareness.”

Pointing to possible solutions, Leah proposes proactively building more communities that attract women: “We just have to continue to push it forward, advice for it, make it a priority, and make sure there’s a lot of awareness there.”

Leah answers rapid-fire questions, including “It’s a random day in 1996. What are you doing?” and “What’s the funniest thing your dad has every done?”: