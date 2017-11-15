The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 10: Vishal Lugani, Aspect Ventures

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with Vishal Lugani, an investor at Aspect Ventures.

Background information on Vishal:

The Interview:

Childhood

Vishal grew up thinking he’d be a lawyer, having gotten sucked into (and adept at) Mock Trial during his high school years in the East Bay, so much so that his team went to States - the first time for his public school.

When he entered Harvard, Vishal still pictured himself as a lawyer, but that would soon change. He got involved in a startup in the fintech space and founded Kairos Society’s Harvard Chapter. After he graduated, he worked at Bain, made his way into venture, and as they say, the rest is history.

Probing him more on the finch startup, Vishal told me it was a peer-to-peer lending platform, connecting students and alumni and facilitating 0% interest loans between the two groups. It was around the time Lending Club and Prosper were taking off, so it was an interesting time to learn about the space.

Kairos Society

Kairos means “an opportune moment.” Ankur Jain, a former Wharton student, founded The Kairos Society to bring together student entrepreneurs across college campuses. Initially, the launch was focused on a handful of colleges in the United States, but it has since expanded globally to encourage individuals in their mid-twenties and younger to use entrepreneurship to solve some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

When forming Harvard’s chapter of Kairos, Ankur’s goal was to have 25-30 student entrepreneurs. The initial cohort ranged from a student who made ties to a student who had an educational company helping fellow students take the SATs. The first year focused on convincing those students to attend an annual summit hosted on the Intrepid battleship in NYC.

Both Harvard students, I had to ask Vishal about Mark Zuckerberg, who left the university a few years before Vishal entered. When I questioned if Mark would have been admitted to the society, Vishal responded: “He would definitely have gotten into The Kairos Society. I’d like to think so, although we have rigorous criteria, so you can’t guarantee it.” :)

Bain

After Vishal graduated, he joined Bain in NYC, and he worked on cases for a movie theater chain, a billboard company, radio company, and quite a few other entities in the media sector. Additionally, Vishal had a short stint at the LA office, where he worked with a number of utility companies.

Getting into Venture

Vishal was introduced to Greycroft Partners through someone who was at the firm at the time and who previously worked at Bain. At the time, the firm was looking to hire and Vishal was friends with a few people in the firm’s portfolio.

Portfolio Companies for Us to Look Out For

Vishal is particularly excited about The Muse, which is a platform dedicated to helping people navigate their careers.

“What The Muse has done is an excellent job of creating profiles of employers that really provide a window into what it’s like to work at those companies and on the employer side, they have a whole host of other value propositions that make them compelling.”

Greycroft also recently invested in a company called Stem, which has a mission to make it easier for content creators and artists to get paid. They take care of rights management, distribution, and provide state-of-the-art analytics on how their work is performing.

“There’s a wave towards self-publishing or using various types of labels and those artists really benefit from Stem…There’s a proliferation of platforms through which you can consume media and artists are having a harder and harder time managing how they get the content up…but then also keep track of the people with whom they collaborated, as the content creation process becomes easier and easier, and then also making sure they’re getting paid their fair share.”

Vishal knew co-founder Milana Rabkin from his years in LA. She used to represent digital talent at UTA, providing her the perfect background to be a founder of a startup in the music industry.

Hobbies

A spy thriller aficionado, Vishal counts Robert Ludlum’s Bourne series, John le Carré’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and A Most Wanted Man among his favorites.

Vishal answers rapid-fire questions, including “If you could raid one person’s closet, whose would it be?” and “What’s the most overused emoji?”: