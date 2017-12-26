The Most Underreported Story of 2017? Hunger

And Ending It Means a Renewed Commitment to Peace on Earth

’Tis the season to speak of peace on earth. That’s why I want to write about hunger. Let me explain.

Reducing global hunger has been among the great success stories of the past few decades. The Global Hunger Index, the most scientific measure, has dropped from 35.2 in 1990 to 21.8 today. More significant, the number of people who go to bed hungry each night dropped from 1.5 billion 30 years ago to a low of 775 million in 2015. And the United States has been a great champion for and a leader in this success.

Improving access to markets and trade, promoting gender equality, reducing food waste, investing in science and innovation, and boosting nutrition all combined to create a far less hungry world. We have witnessed a green revolution. And, equally important, the world became more peaceful over the past 30 years.

That was then. Today, as 2017 winds down, hunger again is on the march. Last night, 820 million people went to bed hungry—a staggering 40 million more people than just two years ago. Food insecurity rates are increasing for the first time in decades.

Earlier this year, famine was declared in South Sudan. Today, more than 20 million people across South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen are at immediate risk of famine; each of these countries faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in terms of scale and scope.

This is not because of a global economic crash, epidemics or catastrophic weather events—the usual culprits—but because the world has become more violent. Conflicts are increasing. Our better angels seem in retreat.

There are now more than 400 active conflicts in the world, and in many of them, food has become a weapon. In places like Eastern Ghouta in Syria, civilians are starving as war drags on and parties to the conflict cruelly block food and humanitarian access. (Access by the international press is often blocked as well, which is why hunger and starvation are too often underreported.)

In Yemen, which imports 90 percent of its food, 8.4 million people are in urgent need of food assistance. Prices are soaring as food stocks dwindle, ports remain blocked and aid deliveries are severely hampered. Because of this conflict, children needlessly starve to death each day.

Hunger, caused by conflict, is also a key trigger for the alarming pace of population displacement we see today. The World Food Program recently reported that for every percentage point increase in hunger, an extra 2,000 people out of 100,000 will leave their home countries, worsening the already dire refugee crisis. Nearly 66 million people have already been driven from their homes by violent conflict, forced to undertake a long, grueling journey to safety.

Here’s the point. In today’s world, hunger and peace are inextricably linked. And conflict is the primary driver of rising hunger rates around the world. I wish that improved seeds and another green revolution were the answers as they were years earlier.

But today, if we want to eliminate hunger, we need to invest in peace—not just in better farming techniques. In 2016, only 1.2 percent of all foreign assistance went to conflict prevention and mitigation. Let’s at least double our investment in these essential efforts.

We need a stronger, adequately funded and staffed State Department, not just better agricultural ministries or research institutes, or even more direct food assistance, as important as these things are. Draconian cuts and efforts to shrink our diplomatic corps and funding not only undercut U.S. national interests but also undermine our most fundamental values as a nation: our moral commitment to basic human rights and decency. Thankfully, a majority block of congressional representatives across the political spectrum, along with our military leaders, understand this fundamental reality. They are standing up for the United States’ important role in promoting a more peaceful world.

Today, we also have to ensure that principles of humanitarian access are truly respected and seen as essential in the fight to eliminate hunger as policies that enable farm-to-market access. In Yemen, in South Sudan, in Syria and in so many other places where conflict and nasty politics collude to cause suffering and hunger, the issues are complex and the path to resolution is rarely clear or straightforward. This is why principles and principled diplomacy are so paramount.