The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Just Deadlifted An Ungodly Amount

As seen from previous feats, Hafthor Bjornsson’s real-life strength doesn’t fall so short of his Mountain character’s knight-slaying might on “Game of Thrones.”

Watch above as Bjornsson deadlifts 1,041 pounds at the Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, Ohio, last week.

He made that look relatively easy, unlike one of the other competitors. Mikhail Shivlyakov from Russia had blood spurt out his nose during a 939-pound effort.

Bjornsson broke the world record in what the event website called the “ROGUE Elephant Bar Deadlift” and won the whole competition as well, pocketing $72,000.