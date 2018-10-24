ENTERTAINMENT
'The Mountain' From 'Game Of Thrones' Weds Pint-Sized Bodybuilder

The world's strongest man is officially off the market.
By David Barden

Game of Thrones” star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Ser Gregor Clegane (a.k.a. “The Mountain”), is officially off the market after tying the knot with girlfriend Kelsey Henson. 

The newlyweds shared the news on their personal Instagram pages over the weekend: 

While they might not share the same height (Björnsson stands at 6-feet, 9-inches while Henson is 5-feet, 2-inches), the couple both have a passion for bodybuilding and weightlifting. 

