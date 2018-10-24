'The Mountain' From 'Game Of Thrones' Weds Pint-Sized Bodybuilder

“Game of Thrones” star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Ser Gregor Clegane (a.k.a. “The Mountain”), is officially off the market after tying the knot with girlfriend Kelsey Henson.
The newlyweds shared the news on their personal Instagram pages over the weekend:
While they might not share the same height (Björnsson stands at 6-feet, 9-inches while Henson is 5-feet, 2-inches), the couple both have a passion for bodybuilding and weightlifting.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Defying the Odds: Long-Lasting Celebrity Couples