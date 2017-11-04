The Movie Get Out Ends Differently if Black Girl Visits White Boyfriend's Family

Admittedly, I do not watch horror movies. I think I’ve seen three in my entire life and I’m still haunted by them. Every time I think about Anthony Hopkins and the way he said ‘Clarice’ in Silence of the Lambs, I get chills and that movie came out in 1991. I also remember vividly little Haley Joel Osment clutching the armchairs in the kitchen after the dead people opened all the cabinets in the Sixth Sense. Well, Haley is 28 now and that movie wasn’t technically a horror film. I also saw the Exorcist, enough said. So a horror movie has to have some hype to get me to pay actual money to see it. I’m talking Beyoncé pregnancy announcement hype. That’s basically what the horror flick Get Out from Jordan Peele had.

I will not make the claim that Get Out is a masterpiece in filmmaking or storytelling for that matter. But it was a fun movie with lots of suspenseful buildup, a bunch of comic relief and just enough horror that a cowardly person like me can make it through without nightmares. Seeing it in a movie theater with a lot of black people was an added bonus because of all the audience commentary.

Side note, black people please stop bringing your little kids to horror movies. It ruins the experience for the adults who paid money to see the movie and I’m pretty sure it traumatizes the little kids as well. It’s rated R for a reason. As an empty nester, I can assure you there will be plenty of time to see movies without the kids after they have grown up. Let kids be kids. A horror movie with a baby crying soundtrack doesn’t work.

Get Out premiers on HBO this week and if you haven’t seen the movie, then skip the posts, spoilers are ahead. If you have seen the movie, I’d like for you to imagine this movie if a black girlfriend visits her white boyfriend’s family at their estate in the woods. Black women have a lot less patience for nonsense so at most this movie lasts 25 minutes. The scenarios would play out like this:

1. Black girlfriend and white boyfriend hit a deer on the way to the parent’s house. Black girl is immediately traumatized having never hit a deer or any animal before can’t understand why everyone else isn’t screaming like she is, gets mad, turns around and heads home. {No movie}

2. White police officer rolls up on the couple and asks the black girl for her ID. Unlike the calm demeanor of the black guy in the movie, black girl goes left, curses out police officer for having the audacity to ask for her ID when she wasn’t even driving the car and screams at him because he keeps forgetting poor Bambi is dying in the bushes while he is asking for her ID. She gets arrested immediately by white police officer and boyfriend has to bail her out. {No movie}

3. If black girlfriend makes it pass items 1 and 2, she gets to the boyfriend’s house where the parents go on and on about how they would have voted for Obama a third time. This reminds black girlfriend of the Juneteenth episode of Atlanta, so she texts her girlfriend, they both laugh, acknowledge that these people are crazy, girlfriend secretly calls an Uber and she heads back to the city. {Movie last 10 minutes}

4. If black girlfriend makes it pass items 1, 2 and 3, she meets the white mother in her office and the mother starts trying to hypnotize her. White mother asks a bunch of questions and steadily stirs her tea cup. Black girlfriend gets upset that this white lady wants to know all of her damn business and can’t figure out why she is stirring the tea so loud. Black girlfriend is already tired from the long trip to the woods, killing Bambi, almost getting arrested and now has this crazy white lady asking her too many questions when all she wants to do is get a bottle of wine and watch Love and Hip Hop reruns to calm her nerves. Black girlfriend loudly and publicly calls an Uber tells him to meet her at the end of the road and heads back to the city. {Movie last 15 minutes}

5. Black girlfriend meets the other black people at the estate and notices that they are smiling way too much. Black girlfriend is a firm believer in the rule that expressions much match the corresponding feeling. If you are happy, smile; sad, frown. This is a well know rule among black women so something must be wrong if these black people are crying while smiling. Black girlfriend has decided this whole family is batshit crazy and she’s out. She snatches the keys from her white boyfriend who knows better than to try and stop her, heads back to the city, drops the car off at bus station, keys ‘crazy white people’ into the hood, and deletes his number from her phone. {Movie last 25 minutes}