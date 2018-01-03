The MovieFilm Commentary Track: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The MovieFilm boys celebrate 2018 by debuting a brand new commentary track! This time around we talk through one of Brian’s favorite movies of all time, the Steven Spielberg classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial! Long time listeners already know what a formative experience this was for Brian, and he has plenty of insights to offer whether you watch along or listen separately. (Oh, and you’ll hear from Zaki too.) There’s behind-the-scenes trivia, observations on plot and story, and lots of fond memories of the 1982 blockbuster. Hear it all via the embed below or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven’t already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.