The MovieFilm Commentary Track: Man of Steel

In preparation for the impending release of Justice League, the MovieFilm boys are back with a brand new commentary track for 2013's Man of Steel. This latest iteration of the Superman mythos inspires derison and devotion in equal measures, and we're here to zero in with our thoughts on what works and what doesn't in the Zack Snyder-directed opus starring Henry Cavill and Michael Shannon. Whether you watch along with us or listen on the go, you'll find lots of behind-the-scenes trivia, discussion on story and plot points, and lots of fun digressions too! Listen below or via iTunes or Stitcher or TuneIn Radio (and make sure to write us a review!). Drop us a line at MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, or at our Facebook page to tell us how we're doing!