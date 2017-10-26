The MovieFilm Podcast: HBO's Spielberg and more!

On this week's show, Brian and I talk the Jackie Chan actioner The Foreigner, HBO's in-depth documentary about Steven Spielberg, and much more. Also: Mark Wahlberg's big regret, Michael Bay putting his spin on a beloved children's character, controversy over the runtime for Justice League, and Sylvester Stallone stepping back into the ring as director of Creed 2. Plus: Quick takes on the trailers for Black Panther and Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the latest Star Wars news. You can hear it all via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. And if you haven’t already, please make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.