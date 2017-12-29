The MovieFilm Podcast: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fallout!

Now with multiple viewings and hours of inward reflection under their belts, the MovieFilm boys are ready to revisit and reassess their thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi! But before the main event, Zaki and Brian catch each other up on all of the award season hopefuls they've caught this month: The Post, The Shape of Water, The Disaster Artist, Molly's Game, Coco, and Netflix's first "blockbuster" Bright while they're at it. Listen to it all via the embed below or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven’t already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments toMovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.